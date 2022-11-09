Bruce Springsteen Is Planning a Takeover of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Bruce Springsteen will be The Boss of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for most of next week to promote his new album, Only the Strong Survive. Springsteen's musical takeover of the NBC late-night talk show will begin on Monday, Nov. 14, and end on Wednesday, Nov. 16. He will perform a total of four songs from the album, which is made up entirely of soul and R&B covers.

The Monday episode will mark Springsteen's third time on The Tonight Show since Fallon took over in 2014. However, this will be his first time performing on the show. Springsteen will also record a performance for Fallon's Thanksgiving Day special episode, which airs on Nov. 24.

This is also the latest musical takeover for The Tonight Show. Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, BTS, Miley Cyrus, and Cher have also performed on the show for multiple nights in a row. This is a growing trend in the late-night sphere, as Fallon's chief rival, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, featured "residencies" with St. Vincent, James Taylor, and Joe Walsh during the summer. Harry Styles, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran had musical residencies on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Springsteen's new album Only The Strong Survive will be released on Friday. The album features new takes on 15 soul and R&B classics, including "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)," "When She Was My Gal," "I Wish It Would Rain," "Don't Play That Song," and "What Becomes of the Brokenhearted." Sam Moore joined Springsteen for "Soul Days" and "I Forgot to Be Your Lover." It is his second covers album, following the successful 2006 record We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions.

The "Born to Run" singer will head out on tour with The E Street Band next year. The world tour starts with a U.S. leg that begins on Feb. 1 in Tampa. This will be Springsteen and The E Street Band's first tour since February 2017 and their first North American tour since September 2016. The band will begin a European tour in late April.

On Monday night, Springsteen performed a four-song acoustic set during the New York Comedy Festival's Stand Up For Heroes event at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall, reports Variety. The event raised funds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which supports veterans. This year's event raised over $4.5 million and ended with Springsteen playing "Dancing in the Dark."