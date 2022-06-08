Bruce Springsteen Just Marked a Bunch of Career Milestones

✖

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will hit the road for the first time in six years in 2023, starting off with European dates that have already sold out. The Boss will announce U.S. dates soon, although he gave fans at Coldplay's MetLife Stadium show Saturday night a big surprise. While Springsteen, 72, waits to hit the road, he can also celebrate several sales milestones.

Back on May 25, the Recording Industry Association of America passed out several new certifications for Springsteen. His singles "Secret Garden," "The River," "Hungry Heart," "Radio Nowhere," and "Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)" all earned Gold certifications, meaning 500,000 certified units. "Glory Days," the Oscar-winning track "Streets of Philadelphia," "Santa Clause is Coming to Town," and "Thunder Road" reached Platinum status with at least 1 million copies. "Born in the U.S.A." was certified 3X Platinum, while "Born to Run" and "I'm On Fire" were certified 2X Platinum. "Dancing in the Dark" was certified 4X platinum.

Several of Springsteen's albums have new certifications as well. Greatest Hits (1995) was certified 6X Platinum, while Born to Run (1975) reached 7X Platinum. Wrecking Ball (2012) finally reached Gold status. Springsteen's best-selling album, Born in the U.S.A. (1984), reached 17X Diamond, which means over 17 million units were shipped, sold, downloaded, or streamed.

Springsteen, whose most recent album Letter to You was released in 2020, made an unannounced appearance at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night. He performed "Working on a Dream" and "Dancing in the Dark" with Coldplay. Springsteen picked "Working on a Dream" since Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has a line from the 2009 song tattooed on his arm.

The Coldplay appearance may have been a warm-up for Springsteen's 2023 world tour with the E Street Band. Springsteen has already sold over 1 million tickets for the European leg and added new shows in Barcelona, Dublin, Oslo, Gothenburg, Paris, Amsterdam, and Hockenheim because of demand. The tour starts in Barcelona on April 28, 2023. The North American tour will kick off in August.

"After six years, I'm looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year," Springsteen said in a statement. "And I'm looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year – and beyond." The E Street Band's current line-up includes Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Soozie Tyrell, Jake Clemons, and Charlie Giordano.