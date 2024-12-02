My Bloody Valentine will return to the stage in 2025 for their first live performance in seven years. The Dublin-based alt-rock band will reunite for a one-off show in their home city at 3Arena on November 22, 2025, marking their first concert since their 2018 performance at the Desert Daze music festival, and their first Irish headlining show since 1992.

My Bloody Valentine – currently consisting of Kevin Shields (vocals, guitar, sampler), Colm Ó Cíosóig (drums, sampler), Bilinda Butcher (vocals, guitar), and Debbie Googe (bass) — announced the performance in a Nov. 25 social media post. Further information for the show, other than the date, hasn’t yet been shared. General ticket sales began Nov. 29.

My Bloody Valentine formed in Dublin in 1987, with the current lineup coming together in 1987. The group released two albums – Isn’t Anything (1988) and Loveless (1991) — before splitting in the mid-’90s. After reuniting in 2007, they released their third and most recent album, mbv, in 2013, and performed their most recent live show together at the Desert Daze music festival in 2018.

In the years since, My Bloody Valentine has continued to work on new music. Speaking to The New York Times in 2021, Shields teased that the band was working on not one, but two new albums after having signed to Domino, one “warm and melodic,” and the other more experimental.

“I don’t want to be 70-something wanting to make the next record after mbv,” Shields added. “I think it’d be cooler to make one now.”

Butcher suggested at the time that the band would finish recording the albums by the end of 2021, however, there has been no further word of new music from the group.

News of their upcoming onstage reunion sparked plenty of excitement among fans. Reacting to the announcement, one person wrote, “we are so back oh my god.” Another fan commented, “We have reached levels of we are so back I didn’t think were possible.” Somebody else theorized that “this means an album is coming I just know it.” A fourth person said they are “very much hoping this won’t be the only one.”