‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Sets Spring Return Date

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has an official return date, and will be moving to a new night.

The series is set to resume season five on Sunday, March 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Series co-creator Dan Goor confirmed the news on Twitter Friday.

“VERY happy to announce that [Brooklyn 99] will be back on Fox on Sunday, March 18 at 8:30. Can’t wait for everyone to see the second half of the season,” Goor tweeted.

According to TVLine, the police-centered comedy series, which has averaged 1.7 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, takes over the freshman comedy Ghosted in the post-Simpsons slot, where it previously aired during its second season.

It was not immediately revealed when the Adam Scott/Craig Robinson sitcom — which averaged 2.9 million viewers and a 1.2 rating during the football season and was due back on March 11 — plans to return.

Brooklyn Nine Nine ended the first half of season five on a major cliffhanger, with gangster Seamus Murphy threatening the well-being of Captain Holt’s husband Kevin.

The fall finale also saw Rosa come out as bisexual to the rest of the squad, as well as to her parents (guest stars Danny Trejo and Olga Merediz).

The second half of the season will welcome guest stars Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) and Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin).

Another Fox comedy returning this spring is New Girl, which will kickoff its final season on April 10.

The ensemble comedy, which focuses on a group of five friends attempting to find their place in the world, will premiere its final season on Tuesday, April 10 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The eight-episode final season concludes with a special hour-long finale on Tuesday, May 15.

The seventh season will see a three-year time jump for the characters, with Jess and Nick returning from a European book tour; Schmidt and Cece raising their daughter, Ruth; and Winston and Aly married with a child on the way.

It will also see the return of guest stars Damon Wayans, Jr., Dermot Mulroney, David Walton, Nelson Franklin, Sam Richardson, Jamie Lee Curtis and Rob Reiner. Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s JB Smoove and One Mississippi‘s Tig Notaro will make their series debuts in guest-starring roles.

Fox also announced a special first-ever limited-commercial-interruption extended episode of Family Guy set to air on Sunday, March 11.