‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Reveals If Holt Becomes New York Police Commissioner

Brooklyn Nine-Nine kicked off its first season on NBC with resolving the big question from the end of Season 5. Capt. Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) will not become the new commissioner of the New York Police Department.

During the previous season, Holt competed to get the biggest promotion of his career, and to become a trailblazer as the first gay NYPD commissioner. In the season finale, after Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy’s (Melissa Fumero) wedding, Holt told the Nine-Nine he received an email with the news, but the show ended before we heard what the email said.

Of course, thanks to Holt’s expressionless expressions, no one could tell if he was sad or excited. He was actually smiling in his own special way because he did get the job… or did he?

Once Holt began reading his email out loud, he suddenly realized he skipped over a very important word – “not.” The email told him, “You will not be the new commissioner.”

At that point, Jake started celebrating, but everyone else was very serious and the credits began.

After the credits started, it was revealed that Holt was taking personal days, leaving Gina (Chelsea Peretti) to lead the squad. Of course, Terry (Terry Crews) was really in charge.

Before the Season 5 finale, co-creator Dan Goor said he would not say if Holt would have gotten the job if Brooklyn Nine-Nine stayed cancelled after FOX axed it.

“Have you ever read that short story ‘The Lady, or the Tiger?’ That guy never said whether or not it was the lady or the tiger. People tried for years,” Goor told Entertainment Weekly. “So I feel like there’s a weird way in which saying it would’ve been one thing and then maybe making it something else is like a narrative dissonance, where it’s almost like a Schrödinger’s cat thing. The world should be consistent.”

While it looks like Holt will be staying at the Nine-Nine, there will be one big change: Chelsea Peretti announced she will be leaving during the season. That means Holt will need to find a new secretary, hopefully one who actually gets her work done.

“B99 fans. Hiiiiiiiiiiii. Chelsea Peretti, here. I won’t be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6,” Peretti announced in October. “But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji. I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina. confident, idiotic-but-smart, pithy, and infused with rhythm and cell-phone radiation. It is hard for me to know exactly what to say.”

New episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine air on NBC at 9 p.m. ET on Thursdays.

