‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Co-Creator Dan Goor and Stars Thanks ‘Squad’ for Support After Cancellation

Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor and members of the cast thanked the show’s fans after Fox surprisingly cancelled the show on Thursday.

“Wow. Thank you all for this incredible outpouring of support,” Goor, who created the cop comedy with Parks and Recreation‘s Michael Schur, tweeted. “[Brooklyn Nine-Nine] fans are the best fans in the world. It means the world to me and everyone else who works on the show.”

Melissa Fumero, who played Amy, also chimed in, writing, “I am still processing… don’t have all the words.. but.. These last 5 years have been incredible… Thank you for all your love and support. We have the best fans. It’s been a huge honor to play Amy and be a part of this tremendous ensemble. NINE NINE!”

“Squad, we love you,” Stephanie Beatriz, who played Rosa, wrote. “What a gift this series has been: it’s been my honor. Your sadness is noted. NINE- NINE!”

“Do you know what it means to be heartbroken? Be. Cause. I. Do,” Marc Evan Jackson, who played Kevin, tweeted. He also added a link to the Deadline report on the show’s cancellation.

“I love you fans. I love you squad. It has been an incredible five years. I’m so very lucky, so deeply thankful to have been part of a show that has brought so much joy to so many. NINE-NINE,” Jo Lo Truglio, who played Boyle, wrote.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine lasted five seasons and was a critical favorite. Even though it was on the bubble for renewal, it was expected to get picked up, but Fox gave it the axe Thursday. The network also cancelled The Mick and The Last Man on Earth, as executives make room on the schedule for Thursday Night Football in the fall.

According to The Wrap, the fifth season averaged 2.7 million viewers and a 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The season finale will air on Sunday, May 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET, likely ending with Amy and Jake (Andy Samberg) tying the knot.

The first season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine earned Golden Globes for Best Comedy/Musical TV Series and Best Comedy/Musical TV Actor for Andy Samberg. Norman Howell won two Emmys for his stunt coordination and Andre Braugher earned three Emmy nominations for playing Captain Holt.

Fans, including celebrities, of the show were also crushed by the news of its cancellation.

