'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star Shares First Behind-the-Scenes Look at Season 8

Fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine were crushed to hear that the NBC sitcom would be wrapping up with Season 8, which is set to air in 2022. Considering the current climate of police brutality in the United States, it feels like the right call to wrap up the critically acclaimed series, but it still stings to say goodbye to the characters that fans have come to love. While things might be wrapping up, the cast is putting their whole selves into the last run of episodes, and they are giving their Instagram followers a glimpse behind the scenes.

Melissa Fumero, who plays the uptight Amy Santiago, posted a selfie from the COVID compliant set alongside Andre Braugher, who plays Captain Raymond Holt, and Terry Crews, who plays Terry Jeffords. "Ba ba ba back in the Nine-Nine!!!!" Fumero captioned the photo. "Yesterday, I was so excited to be back at work I forgot to take a pic to commemorate the occasion so here’s from Day 2." While the picture doesn't offer fans any real plot details, observant fans will notice that Holt has added a bisexual flag next to his Pride flag as a show of support for Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), who came out in Season 5.

Speaking of Beatriz, she also shared a selfie wearing Rosa's classic leather jacket with the caption "In Shaw's Bar, back on set." However, perhaps the best look behind the scenes came from Joe Lo Truglio, who shared a time-lapse video, complete with a Blair Witch Project reference, getting his Charles Boyle hairpiece in place. "Back to Boyle. Vacation’s over!" he wrote.

"I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve,” showrunner Dan Goor said in a statement reported by The Wrap back in February. "When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, ‘I’m in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,’ which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned."

"I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons," Goor continued. "They are not only among the most talented people in the business; they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was difficult, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story, and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape." Fans will have to see how the series wraps up next year, but something tells us that they're going to stick the landing.