‘Breaking Bad’ Star Bryan Cranston Teases Cameo for Upcoming Aaron Paul Sequel Film

Bryan Cranston’s main focus lately is starring on Broadway in the stage adaptation of Network, but his iconic role as Walter White on Breaking Bad is never far from his mind. In fact, he teased a possible appearance as the character in the upcoming sequel movie starring Aaron Paul.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight before the Tony Awards Sunday night, Cranston said he might “pop up” in the movie, adding, “Well, rigor mortis has a way of allowing that to happen.”

Cranston said his character could be in a “flashback or a flash forward,” even though Walter died in the series finale.

Ever since news of a follow-up movie centering on Aaron Paul’s character Jesse Pinkman, Cranston has been asked about appearing in the film. It would only work if the character appeared in a flashback, dream sequence or possible hallucination, since Walter was shot and killed. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Cranston would be in the movie in November 2018, days after Cranston told The Dan Patrick Show he would do it if creator Vince Gilligan asked.

“There appears to be a movie version of Breaking Bad, but I honestly have not even read the script… I have not gotten the script, I have not read the script,” Cranston said in November. “So there’s question of whether or not we will even see Walter White in this movie.”

Cranston was asked if he would want to appear in the movie, and gave an affirmative.

“I would, I would. Absolutely. If Vince Gilligan asked me to do it, sure, absolutely. He’s a genius, and it’s a great story,” Cranston continued. “And there’s a lot of people who felt that they wanted to see some kind of completion to some of these storylines that were left open.”

The new film will reportedly focus on Jesse Pinkman’s escape from Albuquerque, New Mexico, where the original series is set. In the series finale, Walter freed him from a group of white supremacists and was seen driving off in the end.

Pinkman has been notoriously quiet about the project. He even told fans at a film festival in March not to believe everything you read.

“Rumors are funny — I once heard a rumor that I was being cast as Han Solo,” he told the audience. “I haven’t heard anything about the Breaking Bad movie but if there is one and it comes together I’d love to be a part of it… If it were to happen, yes, I would love to do it.”

In February, a Deadline report claimed the movie would be released on Netflix before AMC, which aired the series and still airs its prequel Better Call Saul, would get to air it.

Photo credit: AMC