‘Boy Meets World’ Star Ben Savage Joins ABC TGIF Lineup With New ‘Speechless’ Role



Boy Meets World star Ben Savage will make his return to TGIF with a special appearance on ABC‘s Speechless this season.

Savage will appear in the season three premiere as a real estate agent who clashes with Maya (Minnie Driver), Jimmy (John Ross Bowie) and the rest of the DiMeo family, reports TVLine.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This is not the only dose of ’90s nostalgia coming to the revived TGIF. TVLine reported in August that Family Matters star Jaleel White will appear in a Fresh Off The Boat season five episode.

Speechless was created by Scott Silveri and it looks at the adventures of a family with a disabled son. JJ (Micah Fowler) has cerebral palsy, and cannot speak for himself. His school’s groundskeeper, Kenneth Clements (Cedric Yarbrough) becomes JJ’s “voice” and he often clashes with Maya. JJ’s siblings are played by Mason Cook and Kyla Kenedy. Marin Hinkle, Jonathan Slavin, McKaley Miller, Jack Dylan Grazer, David Lengel, Sedona James and Karly Rothenberg also appear on the show.

According to Variety, the show’s second season averaged 4.3 million viewers and a 1.1 18-49 rating. The series is produced by 20th Century Fox and ABC Studios.

ABC is bringing back the TGIF branding for the 2018-2019 season after a year of dramas on Fridays. The branding launched in 1989 and went on to include hits like Full House, Step By Step, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Perfect Strangers, Family Matters and Boy Meets World.

Although ABC has often run comedy nights on Fridays, the TGIF branding was retired in 2000, then revived again from 2003 to 2005.

The new edition of TGIF will kick off on Friday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. ET with Fresh Off The Boat and Speechless at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Ricky Gervais’ new gameshow Child Support, coincidentally hosted by Savage’s brother Fred Savage, will follow at 9 p.m. ET. Newsmagazine 20/20 finishes up the night at 10 p.m. ET.

Savage is best known for playing Cory Matthews on Boy Meets World, which aired on ABC from 1993 to 2000. He played the role again on the Disney Channel sequel series Girl Meets World from 2014 to 2017. His other credits include Criminal Minds, The Leftovers, Still The King, Bones, Girl Meets Boy and Without A Trace.

Last month, Savage reunited with his other Boy Meets World stars at Wizard World Chicago to recreate an iconic photo. Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong all squeezed into a photo, with Savage in the middle.

Photo credit: Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images