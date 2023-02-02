Bossy Bear and Turtle Embark on Fun-Filled 'Bestie-Ventures' in 'Bossy Bear' Trailer for Nickelodeon (Exclusive)

Nickelodeon viewers will soon be traveling to Pleasantburg for some "bestie-ventures" with outgoing Bossy Bear and best friend Turtle. Ahead of the show's upcoming Monday, March 6 premiere, Nickelodeon on Thursday released the first Bossy Bear trailer, shared exclusively with PopCulture.com, giving viewers their first look at the unlikely duo's misadventures, including singing, playing basketball, enjoying the pool, reading, dancing, and enjoying some belly-laughing thrills on amusement park rides.

From husband and wife team David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim, the new preschool series is based on the popular book series by Horvath. It follows Bossy Bear, voiced by Jayden Ham (Sea of Lights, Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge), an extroverted bear with a big imagination and endless enthusiasm, who lands in hilarious situations. Bossy is best friends with Turtle, voiced by Jaba Keh (Sesame Street), a patient, pure-hearted, thoughtful, and introverted turtle. Together, the pair make a perfect team as they navigate silly childhood adventures in their Koreatown-inspired city of Pleasantburg.

Along with Ham and Keh, Bossy Bear features a voice cast that includes Claudia Choi (Her, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as Bossy's Mom, a funny and athletic mother who has eyes in the back of her head. Choi also voices Gran-Gran, Turtle's wise, loving grandmother who knows how to have a good time. Meanwhile, Shaun Baer (Chicago PD) voices Bossy's Dad, the store manager of an electronics shop who has a Ph.D. in Dad jokes. Viva Lee (An Unexpected Christmas, Deadly Class) will voice Bossy's older sister Bissy. Real-life couple Lance Bass and Michael Turchin will recur in guest voicing roles as Tyler, a laid-back owl, and Greg, an intense chipmunk.

Nickelodeon first ordered Bossy Bear back in March 2022, marking Nickelodeon's third project with Imagine Kids+Family following live-action adventure series The Astronauts and The Tiny Chef Show. Ramsey Naito, President, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, said at the time, "Bossy Bear is incredibly funny with a confidence and passion for life that knows no bounds," adding that "everyone on the preschool animation team, led by Eryk Casemiro, is looking forward to collaborating with our creative partners at Imagine Kids+Family to bring these relatable characters and authentic stories of family, friendship, and community to our audience."

The 30-episode animated preschool series is set to premiere on Nickelodeon in the U.S. on Monday, March 6 at 11 a.m. ET with the premiere episode "Ultimate Hype Bear/The Chrysalis Crew/Just Say No," which will find Bossy nervous to meet her favorite K-Pop band. Bossy will help give her confidence by acting as her "Hype Bear." Meanwhile, after Bossy and Turtle find a fallen chrysalis, they become the 'Chrysalis Crew' to protect it.

Bossy Bear is executive produced by Horvath, Kim, Stephanie Sperber, Elly Kramer, Bob Mittenthal, and Ashley Postlewaite. Jeff D'Eli serves as story editor and Chil Kong is consulting producer. New episodes air Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. ET on Nickelodeon throughout March. The series will launch on Nick Jr. channels internationally later this year.