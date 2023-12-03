'Bob's Burgers' Fans Vent Over Major Disappointment With Season 14

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

After first seeming like the odd-man-out in a Fox animation lineup that consisted of heavyweights like The Simpsons and Family Guy, Bob's Burgers has become one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time. With its oddball humor and heart-filled moments, it's a mainstay in many homes. And that fact does doubly around the holidays. Bob's Burgers is known for its holiday episodes at Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. However, fans are a tad disappointed this holiday season.

Unfortunately, Bob's Burgers Season 14 did not feature episodes centered around Halloween and Thanksgiving. Fans of the Fox series began to vent online when they realized they were missing out on seeing Bob Belcher's (H. Jon Benjamin) Turkey Day go awry yet again in late November.

What?! The next episode has to be about how it was ruined for him somehow! There ain’t no way. — Regine "Noncompliant" Darius (15k) (@QuietRaeStorm) November 20, 2023

"Wait, so Bob's Burgers doesn't have a Halloween OR Thanksgiving episode this year? That's disappointing," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another X user added, "Cancel the holiday. There's no reason to celebrate now"

Over on Reddit, a fan wrote, "Definitely bummed about there not being a Halloween Episode this year [crying emoji]. No Thanksgiving though?! I look forward to watching Bob freak out every year." A second Redditor commented, "I look forward to the Thanksgiving episodes so much I'm heartbroken."

For those fans who feel let down, they will at least get a Christmas-themed episode. Fox confirmed an episode filled with "holiday fun" will air on Dec. 17 at 9 p.m. ET, paired with a festive Family Guy installment. TV listing resource The Futon Critic lists the episode as being titled "The Nightmare 2 Days Before Christmas" The synopsis reads, "When the power goes out two days before Christmas, The Belchers must spend the holiday at Mr. Fischoeder's family's old hunting lodge."

How to watch Bob's Burgers

(Photo: Fox)

Bob's Burgers airs live each Friday night on Fox, which is viewable via cable providers or livestream services such as Fubo TV. (Click here for a free trial.) Episodes are available to watch the next day via Hulu. Past seasons are also available to buy or rent via Amazon by way of digital purchases or physical editons. It's also worth noting that The Bob's Burgers Movie isn't streaming anywhere right now, but you can buy/rent it digitally via Amazon.

How to stream Bob's Burgers on Hulu

(Photo: Hulu)

Hulu is currently offering a free one-month trial to Hulu for PopCulture.com readers. Do note that the offer only applies to new Hulu subscriptions and only select returning subscribers. Click here for the subscription info. You can also find information on how to subscribe to the Hulu + Live TV package at this link.