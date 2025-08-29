‘Bob’s Burgers’ Creator Breaks Silence on Show’s Big Renewal

Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard is speaking out about the show’s big renewal.

Earlier this year, the animated Fox sitcom was picked up for an additional four seasons, along with The Simpsons and Family Guy.

The series premiered in 2011 and continues to be a staple on Fox’s Animation Domination lineup each season. The four-season renewal will take Bob’s Burgers through Season 19 and the 2028-29 season, guaranteeing that the show is sticking around for a while. Bouchard, who also serves as co-showrunner with Nora Smith and Holly Schlesinger, told The Hollywood Reporter that “it’s lovely to have a four-season pickup, don’t get me wrong, but we’ve been in a very lucky position for a very long time.”

“We were really sweating it for a while,” he continued. “Any show that’s not a smash hit — and we were not when we started out, I think it’s fair to say — we were on the bubble, and we treated every single moment like it.”

He looked back at the show’s early days, noting “it was survival.” He explained, “That’s kind of fun, in a way. It’s like firefighting or something. Every fart could be your last fart, so you’ve got to really put it in the right place.”

Bob’s Burgers stars H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, and Kristen Schaal. Season 16 is set to premiere on Sunday, Sept. 28, once again part of Animation Domination. The show will round out the night, which also includes The Simpsons, Universal Basic Guys, and Krapopolis. Along with the three that were given four-season renewals, Fox also picked up American Dad! for four seasons, which was originally on the network before moving to TBS.

Along with the new seasons, there is also going to be an Art of Bob’s Burgers book and a new release of the show’s burger recipe book. “Every once in a while, I see a piece of art from the show printed out, and I just say, ‘God, it’s gorgeous.’ I don’t experience it as pride,” he said. “I work with these artists. Somebody painted it, somebody drew it. It’s just impressive to me that some of these images, when you take them out of the context of the show and just print it on a big 11-by-17 piece of paper, they can really pop in a way that is very gratifying.”