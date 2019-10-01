‘Bluff City Law’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Bluff City Law, a new legal drama starring Sons of Anarchy and The West Wing alum Jimmy Smits, airs on NBC at 10 p.m. ET on Mondays, following The Voice. The series stars Smits as Memphis lawyer Elijah Strait, who has specializes in controversial civil rights cases. Caitlin McGee co-stars as Sydney, Elijah’s daughter and a former corporate attorney. At the start of the show, she returns to her father’s firm, despite the tension between them.

Bluff City Law, like many other NBC programs, can be streamed live on NBC.com with a cable or satellite subscription log-in. You can also stream NBC on the NBC App.

NBC affiliates can also be streamed on Internet TV platforms, including YouTubeTV, Fubo, Sling, Hulu Plus Live TV and AT&T NOW. These services usually offer a free trial period before you get charged.

The new series was created by Dean Georgaris and Michael Aguilar. The rest of the cast features Barry Sloane as Jake Reilly, Michael Luwoye as Anthony Little, Stony Blyden as Emerson, Jayne Atkinson as Della Bedford, MaameYaa Boafo as Briana Logan, and Mo Gallini as Edgar Soriano.

Bluff City Law marks Smits’ return to NBC after starring on The West Wing and L.A. Law. The last time he was on the network was Outlaw, a short-lived series that aired in 2010. In that series, he also played a lawyer.

As for McGee, this is her first leading role. She also appeared in episodes of I’m Dying Up Here, Grey’s Anatomy, Chicago Med and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

In an interview with WMC in Memphis, McGee said the show is making the most out of being filmed on location in Memphis.

“I think the best part of shooting in this city is it’s so much a part of our show,” she told the station at the show’s red carpet premiere earlier this month.

McGee said filming the show in Memphis helps her get into character.

“Her moral compass is really close to mine. I love the things that she cares about and I care about the things that she cares about,” McGee said of her character. “So, as an actress, it’s really easy to tap into that and fight for people that don’t have a voice.”

As for Smits, McGee called him “one of the nicest people on the planet.”

Smits is a Golden Globe winner for her role as Bobby Simone on NYPD Blue and won an Emmy for L.A. Law in 1990. He was last seen on TV as Dr. Isaac Roa on How to Get Away with Murder.

Photo credit: Jake Giles Netter/NBC