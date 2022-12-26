'Blue's Clues' Steve Burns Reunites With Make-A-Wish Patient 22 Years Later

Earlier this month, Former Blues Clues star Steve Burns had a touching reunion with someone he'd helped when they were a child, and social media is in awe of the story. Brandon Ragland shared his story on social media and with reporters from TMZ, explaining how he had met Burns over 20 years ago through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. This month, Ragland was able to thank Burns as an adult and share his story of triumph.

Ragland reportedly met Burns when he was 4 years old in an encounter set up through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. At the time, Ragland was suffering from stage 4 cancer in his kidneys and lungs, and Burns agreed to meet him and his family for dinner in New York City as well as a live stage show and a toy store shopping spree. Thankfully, Ragland recovered from his illnesses and grew up healthy, and he was able to surprise Ragland with that joyous news on Dec. 11 at Steel City Con in Pennsylvania.

Ragland reportedly approached Burns' booth at the convention with a stroller carrying his own healthy baby. Ragland pulled out a photo from his childhood meeting with Burns and asked if he remembered the encounter. Burns reportedly had a flash of insight, saying: "I remember this! And you!"

The reunion quickly turned tearful for both Ragland and Burns, as they posed for a new photo together against all odds. Ragland said that Burns was ecstatic to learn that Ragland now has a family of his own. As they parted, he said: "This made my entire year and I'm so glad you're here."

Burns and Ragland have since interacted on social media and seem to be keeping up with each other that way. Ragland said that he has been in remission for 23 years now, and he is still thankful for the generosity he was shown as a child.

Burns was the first host of Blues Clues from 1005 to 2001. The iconic Nickelodeon cartoon made him a lifelong icon to many viewers around Ragland's age, even after he left the show. Burns remained active in the show behind the scenes, and in 2021 he even reprised his role to introduce the new host. He has also been active on social media and at conventions, chatting with fans about his work. Burns is also a musician and a filmmaker in other genres as well.