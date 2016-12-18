Blues Clues Steve Burns Opens Up About The Real Reason He Left The Show.

For the longest time, the one mystery that even Blue couldn’t solve on Blues Clues was, why did Steve leave?

Well, thanks to an interview with Huffington Post, we all know why Blue’s first owner left the beloved kids show. Turns out it isn’t because he died – from a car crash or an overdose – nor did he leave to become a musician. Steve left simply because it was time.

“I left the show because it was just simply time to go. I was pretty much playing a boyish, older-brotherish kind of character on the shoe. I was getting older; I was losing my hair; a lot of the original gangsters on the show, like the people who created it, were all moving on to other careers. It just felt like the time. I just had a gut feeling like it was time to go,” Said the one and only Steve Burns.

Though Burns didn’t leave the show to pursue a music career, he did happen to stumble upon one. He is currently creating kids and has a new album coming out called Foreverywhere. And, when he isn’t working on kids songs, he is busy convincing people that he is indeed Steve from Blues Clues.

“I have to convince people,” Burns said when asked if people recognize him. “No, I look much more like Moby if he had a real problem with pad Thai than I do like Steve from Blues Clues. I really do. I’ve gotten into arguments with people about it.”

If people really don’t believe him, he could always show them the real “thinking chair.” Burns says that he has the original chair from the children’s series in his study. He got it as a gift for the 25th anniversary of the show. Of course, it’s hard to believe that the show has been going on for so long. Even Burns has a hard time thinking about it.

“For me, it’s a very different experience than it is for everyone else, but to know that people who watched Blues Clues now have children that watch Blues Clues is a real brain-burner, that’s for sure,” Burns admitted. “But it’s all just really cool. Maybe I’m Grover to somebody. That’s awesome. That’s just completely awesome.”

Also, for the record, the official Steve confirmed that both Blue and Magenta are girl dogs.

