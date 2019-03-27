‘Blue Mountain State’ Leaving Netflix in April

Netlfix users who watch Blue Mountain State may want to take in as much of the show as they can, because it’s leaving the streaming service in April.

Per a new list of exiting shows and movies for next month, all three seasons of Blue Mountain State will be dropped from Netflix on April 1.

Blue Mountain State was a sports sitcom that first aired on Spike — now the Paramount Network — in 2010. It ran for three seasons before being cancelled in 2012.

“The series is about a fictional university, Blue Mountain State, and its football team, the ‘Mountain Goats.’ It portrays certain aspects of American university life, including American football, sex, binge drinking, drugs, wild partying, and hazing,” per a description of the show.

Following the show’s cancellation, a Kickstarter was launched to raise money for a Blue Mountain State movie. It brought in $1.5 million, which was enough to make the film happen. That movie, Blue Mountain State: The Rise Of Thadland, was released in 2016.

Blue Mountain State starred Darin Brooks, Alan Ritchson, Page Kennedy, Sam Jones III, Chris Romano, Ed Marinaro, Frankie Shaw, Denise Richards, Rob Ramsay, Omari Newton, Kwasi Songui, James Cade, and Meghan Heffern.

Notably, Romano wasn’t just an actor on the show, but also a co-creator the entire series, along with Eric Falconer.

Following the release of Blue Mountain State: The Rise Of Thadland, Romano, Falconer and Ritchson sat down with We Got This Covered to talk about the film and what it was like getting to bring back the world they had spent so much time creating.

“The biggest high was being able to personally connect with the BMS fanbase. That was very cool, and still is,” Falconer said at the time. “We’re doing our second premiere screening [back on February 3rd], and we have over 220 Kickstarter backers coming to see the movie tonight, followed by some celebratory drinks. That’s pretty incredible, to actually watch a movie with your fanbase and then celebrate with them.”

“Our genuine appreciation and adoration for the fans, and our desire to create this intimate community, has a lot to do with the success of the BMS brand,” Ritchson then added. “It’s a symptom of our love for the fans. We love that this intimate thing that started as a core group of hardcore BMS fans is now millions strong, but we’re still finding ways to reach and connect with everybody. That’s the best part.”

Fans of the show can still catch it for about another week-and-a-half before it leaves Netflix for good.