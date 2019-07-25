TV Shows

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Vanessa Ray Gives Fans Glimpse of 200th Episode Celebrations With Latest Videos

Blue Bloods star Vanessa Ray, who plays Officer Eddie Janko in the long-running CBS police drama, […]

Blue Bloods star Vanessa Ray, who plays Officer Eddie Janko in the long-running CBS police drama, gave fans a look at the 200th episode celebrations with clips on her Instagram Story Wednesday. Co-star Donnie Wahlberg also shared a photo from the family dinner scene being filmed for the very special episode.

Ray shared two very brief clips in her Instagram Story, including one that showed off the massive cake with “200” on it, featuring the Manhattan skyline inside the numbers. The New York Police Department shield and a pair of handcuffs were also on the cake.

A second video showed Wahlberg congratulating the rest of the cast and crew on reaching the milestone.
Following the party, Ray shared a photo with Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez and Abigail Hawk. Ramirez stars on the show as Detective Maria Baez, while Hawk plays Abigail Baker.

Notably, Wahlberg’s photo of the family dinner appears to show Treat Williams at the table, alongside Nicky Gayle and Tom Selleck. Williams has appeared on the show as Frank’s (Selleck) old friend Lenny, most recently in the March episode “Two-Faced.”

At the end of the episode, Lenny made it sound like he would never be coming back to New York again after he admitted to being a dirty cop to a journalist, even though he was not. It will be interesting to see what brings Lenny back to New York in the new season.

The new season will pick up after the Season 9 finale’s controversial wedding scene. Eddie and Sgt. Jamie Reagan did get married, but fans were very disappointed that the episode faded to black before we saw the couple exchange vows.

“I mean, I was there all day [filming], so… I count it as a wedding!” Will Estes, who plays Jamie, told TVLine. “We already did the vows at the dinner table… But I’m grasping at straws. I got nothing… You know how Hitchcock taught us that the monster you don’t see is the scariest? Maybe the wedding you don’t see is the most beautiful?”

Heart full. #bluebloods200

“[Showrunner Kevin Wade] and I have talked quite a lot about [Magnum P.I.], the final episode and things like this. We’re pretty much in sync all the time. That’s why in this season’s finale, we don’t show the whole wedding ceremony,” Selleck explained in an interview with Deadline. “How are we going to beat Charles and Di splendor or pomp? So you need some sort of conflict or concern or something to make that kind of scene work like with Eddie and Frank or something else.”

Blue Bloods will be back for a 10th season on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET.

