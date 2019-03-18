Is Tom Selleck Leaving ‘Blue Bloods’ This Season?

Blue Bloods has already lost one star this fall, and fans are getting worried that an even bigger face could be heading out the door. Could Tom Selleck be leaving the CBS drama this season?

Following Amy Carlson’s shocking exit in the Season 8 premiere, CBS had another piece of news that had fans of Blue Bloods worried about their favorite Friday night TV series. The network announced last week that a reboot of Magnum P.I. was on the way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For those who remember, the original series starred Tom Selleck, providing the actor with arguably his most memorable role as the title character. The creative minds behind Hawaii Five-0, another popular TV reboot on CBS, are bringing Magnum P.I. back to life for CBS, and Selleck himself has an overall deal to produce TV for the network. Despite his starring role on Blue Bloods, and the fact that he acts as an executive producer for the series, some have speculated that Selleck could possibly move over to the Magnum reboot.

More: Fans Unhappy With Recent Blue Bloods Episode

Fortunately, this doesn’t seem to be the case.

According to Deadline’s report, Selleck had multiple talks with CBS about Magnum P.I. and his possible role as an actor or producer. Ultimately, while he gave the new series his blessing, Selleck decided not to get on board. Since he is already with the network though, it wouldn’t be surprising if he made a cameo on Magnum P.I. once it returns.

Blue Bloods fans can breathe a sigh of relief, because it doesn’t look like Tom Selleck is going anywhere.

Up Next: Blue Bloods Cast Responds to Amy Carlson’s Exit