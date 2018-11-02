‘Blue Bloods’: Tensions Boil at Reagan Family Dinner in New Preview Clip

This week’s Blue Bloods has Eddie getting a new partner, but it also includes a very tense Reagan family dinner.

Reagan family dinners usually feature delicious meals covering every food group, but in “Trust,” something goes wrong and they end up with fried chicken, potatoes and gravy. Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) pointed out that vegetables are covered because there are onion rings on the table. Sean (Andrew Terraciano) pointed out there are potatoes and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) made sure everyone does not forget about the pickles and ketchup.

“I don’t want to hear complaining,” Pops (Len Cariou) suddenly said.

Jamie (Will Estes) said they were not and Nick (Sami Gayle) said they were just joking.

“What we should all be is grateful,” Pops said.

“What’s up pop?” Frank (Tom Selleck) asked.

Pops said he went to a nursing home recently, which was “just so depressing,” to visit a friend. The visit made Pops come to an epiphany.

“I was starkly aware of how good I have it,” Pops said. “How good we all have it, having each other… I’m just feeling especially blessed. That’s all I’m going to say.”

During grace, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) glanced over at Pops, who nodded.

In another scene from “Trust,” Erin found some folders about retirement on Anthony’s (Steve Schirripa) desk. Anthony dismissed their importance, but Erin could not ignore them. He said he was looking at them for a friend, whose 80-year-old mother had an endoscopy. Anthony wants Erin to investigate the retirement home. Others have complained, but since no one has died yet, officials have not shut the facility down.

Erin said she still does not follow, but Anthony admitted the mother in the situation was really his. He knows the procedures they are doing on his mother are unnecessary. Anthony said officials need to start worrying about seniors before one of them dies.

This week’s episode of Blue Bloods features the first family dinner without Danny’s son Jack (Tony Terraciano), who is now off at college. In last week’s “Thicker Than Water,” Danny and Sean took Jack to college. During the dinner scene, Frank told Jack to not feel pressured into becoming a police officer.

“It’s your life, not ours, and I’d like to think that your dad and your aunt and your uncle do what they do because they were drawn to it, not because they were pushed,” Frank told Jack.

“Trust” also introduces Maya, Eddie’s new partner on the beat, played by Yasha Thompson. Jamie is not happy with the new pair when they do not stop a public dispute at a convenience store.

Blue Bloods airs on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET. The show is now in its ninth season.

