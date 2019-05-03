‘Blue Bloods’ Teases Fans With Invite Ahead of Jamie and Eddie’s Wedding

Blue Bloods is preparing fans for the show’s big wedding finale in 2010 and inviting them to show up in a traditional way for the May 10 event. The Twitter account for the series sent out “invites” for fans to join Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Edit “Eddie” Janko (Vanessa Ray) to “celebrate their marriage” on the Friday finale.

“SAVE THE DATE for wedding of the season!” the show’s Twitter account posted for fans while asking them to “please RSVP below” on the thread.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As TV Insider points out, the Reagan family descended onto New York City’s Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral last month, joined by Janko’s mother, Lena (Christine Ebersole), and a bunch of other notable friends and co-workers.

“We had over 400 people, amazing flowers, and a beautiful church,” Estes told TV Insider. “And I wore a morning suit and tails!”

The outlet also notes that the bride was also clad in a “strapless Marisa Collection champagne lace A-line gown with a train.” According to Ray, the gown was fit so well that her “ribs were bruised after wearing it all day.”

Weddings are classic television events, especially for a series that seems to be steeped in tradition from all angles. Family dinners and family weddings are the norm, but it doesn’t mean that there won’t be any sort of shocks.

“There are some surprises,” Tom Selleck tells TV Insider, with the outlet adding that no Blue Bloods event ever happens without some sort of monkey in the wrench. Selleck also teases that there could be some drama with Eddie’s father showing up after being jailed to walk her down the aisle.

“Eddie’s very independent — and Frank hasn’t been asked,” Selleck teases to TV Insider.

For the cast, it is a good way to close out the season and end things on a high note before their tenth season in fall.

“It’s cool that we can give the audience this special moment, displaying Jamie and Eddie’s love and the family’s love for them,” Ray said about the upcoming finale.

The show’s early renewal back at the beginning of April gave fans and some members of the cast a chance to celebrate. It was also joined by the news that Tom Selleck will return for another season as police commissioner and patriarch Frank Reagan in season 10.

It will be interesting to see if the show sets up anything special or dramatic for the finale in Friday’s new episode.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.