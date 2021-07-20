'Blue Bloods' Star Teases Return to 'Sex and The City' for Reboot

✖

Bridget Moynahan might be making a comeback in the Sex and the City reboot entitled And Just Like That. In footage caught by Gregory Littley, the star was spotted on the set of the revival series, slated to premiere on HBO Max. Fans of the show may remember Moynahan as Mr. Big's (Chris Noth) ex-wife Natasha. "SPOTTED: Bridget Moynahan (NATASHA!?) filming scenes for #JustLikeThat #SATC in soho. Looks like Big’s Ex is back," Littley wrote in the caption.

The scene, recorded on the revival's Soho set, showed Moynahan's character exiting a black vehicle with her bag in hand as she walked inside a building. Other characters in the scene remain unknown. Moynahan made her first appearance in 1999 during the show's second season. She said an explosive goodbye in the next season with her infamous confrontation with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) after discovering Big hooked up with the writer while she and he were still married.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Gregory Littley✨ (@littleylittley)

The revival series began filming earlier this month, which can be seen from Parker's social media postings marking the event. Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte) will be starring in the upcoming reboot, leaving one spot of the original four empty. Kim Cattrall, who portrayed Samantha in the show's first run, has emphatically announced that she will not be returning for the dramedy series. Instead, the fourth character will be metaphorically New York City. David Eigenberg (Steve), Evan Handler (Harry), Mario Cantone (Anthony), and Willie Garson (Stanford) will join Noth as other original members reprising their roles in the reimagined show.

It's clear the update has a close place in Parker's heart and she has no tolerance for its premature haters. She recently fired back at one of her followers who expressed feeling like the revival, which focuses on the group of friends now in their 50's, won't live up to the original. "Can you imagine if that was how someone responded in advance to whatever work you were doing? Are doing? Oh my," the star replied, per a. screenshot taken by journalist Evan Ross Katz and shared on his Instagram Story on July 19. "This is why time is best served not even giving a wee glimpse at comments. I've never been able to apply easy mean to anything." She added: "I couldn't help but wonder, when did human beings delight in being snarky/or just plain unkind? It's all so unimaginative."