‘Blue Bloods’ Star Says He Learned ‘Boston Blue’ Was Recasting His Character on His Graduation Day

Blue Bloods star Andrew Terraciano was marking a major milestone of his own the day he learned that the CBS procedural’s new spinoff, Boston Blue, had recast his character.

Terraciano, who played Det. Danny Reagan’s (Donnie Wahlberg) son Sean Reagan for 14 seasons on Blue Bloods from 2010 to 2024, broke his silence on Mika Amonsen taking over the role for Boston Blue in a new interview with Us Weekly.

“I had somebody call me — actually the day that I was graduating — and they had spoken to my mom and she called me [crying],” the 22-year-old recalled. “They were like, ‘They might be looking for a different Sean.’ Shortly after we got the news, Donnie called me. It was a really beautiful moment of getting to hear from an old friend but also somebody that you respect so much and have learned so much from.”

John Paul Filo/CBS via Getty Images // Christos Kalohoridis/CBS

He continued, “It’s beautiful because you’ll always remember every single line and every day that you had the opportunity to be that character. It doesn’t mean for even a second that somebody else can’t go and do something beautiful with it,” adding, “I got the joy of playing Sean, and I got to send him off into the world. Now somebody else gets that joy. We’re both getting to show what we do and then send Sean off into the world.”

While Terraciano hasn’t seen Amonsen on Blue Bloods yet, as he’s focusing on school, he said he plans to “give it the time and the respect that it deserves,” adding that if Wahlberg “says the word, I’ll be there. Not just with Blue Bloods or Boston Blue but with anything in life.”

Mika Amonsen as Sean Reagan (Photo: Brendan Adam-Zwelling/CBS)

Amonsen spoke about taking over the role originated by Terraciano last month, telling Us Weekly that while there had been “some negativity, for sure,” he was also seeing “a lot of fans rallying for Sean and people saying that they really enjoyed this character that I’ve created — or my version of character.”



Amonsen explained that he wanted to “respect” Terraciano’s version of his character when stepping into the role. “I really want to maintain Sean as close as I can in the ways that I do it out of respect for this character that everyone loves — but also the character Andrew built,” he said, adding, “Watching Andrew’s performance, I actually noticed a lot of similarities just between us as people, and our energy. It’s quite upbeat. I have a lot more of an upbeat energy myself. So that was a bit comforting. I definitely kept that within myself and didn’t feel like I was obligated to change that part of me — which was nice — in terms of making it my own.”