‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff ‘Boston Blue’ Sets Early Premiere

The new Blue Bloods series, Boston Blue, is coming sooner than expected.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount Global will premiere Boston Blue at the international TV market MIPCOM in October ahead of the show’s release on CBS.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Boston Blue will premiere in Cannes at MIPCOM on Oct. 12. Star and executive producer Donnie Wahlberg and co-star Sonequa Martin-Green will attend the premiere and participate in a post-screening Q&A. The series will then premiere on CBS on Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 p.m. ET, following the series premiere of Fire Country spinoff, Sheriff Country.

Play video

CBS ordered Boston Blue to series in February, and the show is a universe expansion of Blue Bloods but not a direct spinoff. The new show will see Wahlberg’s Detective Danny Reagan taking a position with the Boston Police Department, where he is paired with Martin-Green’s Detective Lena Silver, the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family. As Danny settles into his new city, he hopes to reconnect with his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonsen), who’s beginning his own career in Boston.

The show also stars Maggie Lawson, Marcus Scribner, Gloria Reuben, and Ernie Hudson. Original Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan is set to reprise her role as Danny’s sister Erin Regan in the series premiere. Moynahan will also return later in the season to direct an episode. As of now, it’s unknown if any other Blue Bloods stars will be joining the fun, but it’s always possible.

Pictured: Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan Photo: CBS

Blue Bloods ran for 14 seasons and ended on CBS last December. The show was announced to be ending the previous year, and fans were quick to jump on the campaign train to try to save it. Much of the cast also expressed their desire to continue the show, whether with another season or a spinoff. It was rumored that CBS was eyeing to expand the Blue Bloods universe, but it was thought that it wouldn’t happen for a while. So it was a pleasant surprise when Boston Blue was announced in February.

Boston Blue comes from showrunners and executive producers Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis. Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Wahlberg also executive produce. The new series will have its world premiere at MIPCOM on Oct. 12, followed by its premiere on CBS on Friday, Oct. 17 at 10 p.m. ET, streaming the next day on Paramount+.