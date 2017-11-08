‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Getting Amped for Tonight’s Episode Already

While many celebrate Friday as the end of a work week and beginning of a much-anticipated weekend, Blue Bloods fans look forward to a new episode of the heart-pumping New York-based police drama.

Episode 3 of the show premieres at 10 p.m. EST, but the energy is palpable for fans who can’t contain their excitement on social media, made even stronger by the show’s latest teaser, seen below.

Has Erin crossed a line? Sneak a peek at tonight’s #BlueBloods. pic.twitter.com/a8dHrQkrl4 — Blue Bloods on CBS! (@BlueBloods_CBS) October 13, 2017

Pumped from a new glimpse at the Reagan family dinner table, viewers are counting down the hours until they can watch the drama completely unfold.

Until then, sift through fans’ most excited tweets ahead of tonight’s new episode.

Excitement:

Fans have already been taken on an emotional ride in the season’s first two episodes but they’re hungry for more on CBS tonight.

I totally forgot it was Friday night. Hawaii 5-0 and Blue Bloods tonight. I definitely need to nap before. ? — Zoee~ (@AnatomyofZoe) October 13, 2017

Some are sharing their excitement online with Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg, who plays hot-headed Detective Danny Reagan in the series, wondering what he’ll get into on tonight’s show.

In the premiere episode on Sept. 29, it was revealed that Detective Reagan’s wife Linda, played by Amy Carlson, died in a helicopter crash shortly after surviving a house fire at the end of season seven. Carlson announced her exit from the drama with a heartfelt post following the episode.

Happy Blue Bloods Friday @DonnieWahlberg can’t wait to see what’s in store for my favorite crime fighting family #cuffmedanny #BLUEBLOODS — Lauren Kayne (@Trinity_Bomer) October 13, 2017

Praise:

Others praised the show for its compelling storylines and characters throughout its eight-season run so far.

For once I adore every character in the show and I love every show. Love #bluebloodsfriday!!! — Shelia B. Thornton (@SheliaBThornton) October 13, 2017

One fan drew on current events, having this to say about the police and FBI investigations into the mass shooting in Las Vegas:

I recommend we bring Tom Selleck into the investigation. ? #BlueBloods pic.twitter.com/mJwIeAJIZ8 — Cara TXZEAL (@Cara_TXZEAL) October 13, 2017

Clearly, Blue Bloods fans believe in their fictional detectives.

Another shared her Friday night loyalty to the drama, offering up her hopes for the episode (as far-fetched as they may be).

I wouldn’t miss Blue Bloods on a Friday night…hoping Jamie might get laid and Linda might come back as a ghost or a dog. — Sandy Silvers (@SanMan1946) October 13, 2017

Cast members:

Though fans are showing their Blue Bloods pride, no one is more pumped for Friday night’s episode that the show’s cast.

Sami Gayle, who plays Nicky-Reagan Boyle on the drama, is certainly ready for episode 3, titled “The Enemy of My Enemy.”

Actress Bridget Moynahan, who plays Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan, teased fans with a throwback photo leading up to the new episode. She shared a photo with co-star Donnie Walberg and asked viewers to guess the season!

Answers from fans ranged from seasons 1-3, citing the length of Wahlberg’s hair as a clue.