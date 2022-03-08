‘Blue Bloods’ Celebrating Huge Milestone With New Episode

CBS cop-drama Blue Bloods is celebrating a huge milestone with its new episode. TV Line reports that Friday’s episode will be the show’s 250th, a major accomplishment for any series. The outlet also shared a photo from the big episode, revealing that the Reagan’s will be celebrating as they typically do, with a big family dinner.

Blue Bloods stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Sami Gayle, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray. The show debuted in September 2010 and is currently in its 12th season. During a previous conversation with PopCulture.com, Wahlberg commented on the longevity of the show and stated that he doesn’t know how much time Blue Bloods has left, so he just tries to live in the moment. “I try to just stay in the moment of each episode and that really helps me, I think, do my best work,” Wahlberg said. “I treat each episode as a little movie that I’m doing and each scene is a little movie within the movie and that’s how I approach it. I try not to get information about what’s going to happen seven to 10 episodes in advance.”

He went on to add, “It just doesn’t serve me to be worrying about what’s coming down the road. But I know there’s been lots of talk about Danny moving on from Linda and is this the time that someone will come into his life. I know that’s been discussed. I don’t know what’s going to happen with that, so we’ll just have to wait and see.”

More recently, PopCulture spoke with Ray about her time on the show, and she shared some behind-the-scenes details, including what it has been like to work with Selleck, a longtime TV legend. “He’s a total actor’s actor,” Ray said. “So he would never give anybody notes, but he’ll give you like a, ‘You know, I was thinking that I was going to do it this way, and I wonder how your character would react if I did something this way.’ Sort of like leading the way. And you’re like, ‘Oh yeah. A better idea than I had. Much better idea than I had. Okay. You’re right. You’re right.’ So he’s fun to work with.”