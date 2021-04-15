Donnie Wahlberg Receives Love From 'Blue Bloods' Fans After Season 12 Renewal

✖

Blue Bloods' second decade will continue after CBS renewed the show for a 12th season on Thursday. Following the news, fans directed plenty of celebratory remarks towards Donnie Wahlberg, one of the most active actors on social media among the cast. Blue Bloods will be back with another new episode on Friday at 10 p.m. ET, the same slot the show has held since its first season.

CBS announced a slate of renewals for the 2021-2020 television season. Blue Bloods will be back in the fall for Season 12, while NCIS will return for a 19th season. S.W.A.T. will be back for Season 5, and Bull will start Season 6 in the fall. The Magnum P.I. reboot will be back for Season 4. Coincidentally, the new Mangum airs before Blue Bloods, which stars the original Magnum, P.I. actor, Tom Selleck.

@DonnieWahlberg huge congratulations on S12 Detective Reagan I’m sure you & the #BlueBloods family are over the moon 💙 pic.twitter.com/6YeAXcAiet — S.J. 💋 (@DonniesBigBuns) April 15, 2021

It's no surprise that fans are more excited about seeing more of Donnie Wahlberg's Detective Danny Reagan on the small screen. They have been hoping for years that he would get romantically involved with his partner, Detective Maria Baez, played by Marisa Ramirez, ever since Linda Reagan's off-screen death.

There have been hints that something more than platonic is going on between them, especially in the episode "For Whom The Bell Tolls." In that hour, Danny proved that Baez did not kill the man whose body appeared on her front lawn. Instead, it was the man's fiancee, who was not happy about him dating Baez. That inspired a difficult conversation between Danny and Baez, who apologized for not telling him she was dating. She thought the subject was "awkward to talk about. "You should probably know that whatever awkwardness you felt, I feel it too," Danny admitted. "Maybe that could just be enough for now?" Baez asked. "Yeah, I think so," Danny said as he nodded. In the two episodes since then though, Danny and Baez's stories have exclusively focused on their cases.

In this week's episode, "Happy Endings," Baez and Danny take on the attempted murder of a couple who have some big secrets. However, the big story involves Abigail (Abigail Hawk), who is assaulted on the street, and Commissioner Frank Reagan (Selleck) tries to bring the perpetrator to justice. Peter Hermann will also return to the show as Erin's (Bridget Moynahan) ex-husband Jack, whom Erin wants to represent a defendant. Eddie (Vanessa Ray) also thinks she let her stubbornness get the best of her when she undermines one of Jamie's (Will Estes) decisions.