‘Blue Bloods’: One Member of Eddie’s Family Won’t Be at Her Wedding to Jamie

Blue Bloods is building towards next week’s wedding season finale, and Friday’s episode featured Jamie trying to help Eddie’s father go to their wedding. However, Eddie had other ideas.

At the beginning of “Identity,” Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) was contacted by Officer Eddie Janko’s (Vanessa Ray) father, Armin Janko (William Sadler). He was convicted for a Bernie Madoff-style fraud, and while Jamie has heard about him, he had not met Armin in person yet.

Jamie agreed to meet Armin in prison. Once there, Armin asked Jamie if he could walk Eddie down the aisle. Armin claimed Eddie was writing him letters, asking for his advice. He believed since Jamie is higher up the police ranks, he could pull the strings to get him out of jail for a day.

The next day, Jamie went to Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Erin (Bridget Moynahan) to see if they could pull some strings to get Armin out of prison for a day. They agreed to help, but also told him he needed to let Eddie know what he was doing before Armin suddenly showed up at the wedding.

Jamie went straight to Eddie, who said she never sent letters to her father. While Jamie said he did not believe Armin, he told her he still got the wheels going on his furlough.

“It’s up to you and you alone,” Jamie said. “I just thought my whole family’s going to be there… maybe your’s could be too.”

The situation inspired Eddie to go through old family photos and have them digitized. She told Jamie her mother thought inviting Armin to the wedding was a good idea.

“Maybe it’s time to make some new family memories,” Eddie said.

Eddie agreed to go to jail to ask Armin in person if he wanted to go to the wedding. He said he would, and the two hugged. Everything seemed fine, until Armin said, “Thank you, my angel. You always looked out for me.” Those words reminded Eddie of every moment he needed her help. Eddie realized there must have been a con, and left. It looks like Armin will not be going to the wedding.

Elsewhere in “Identity,” Danny and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigated the murder of an artist. Unfortunately, their top suspects are identical artists with identical alibis. During their investigation, they discovered the twins were really involved because one was jealous of the other’s relationship with the artist. Before they could be arrested, one brother shot the other before turning the gun on himself.

Meanwhile, Frank was disturbed to learn that his granddaughter Nicky (Sami Gayle) was applying for a job with his least favorite activist group, the Justice Coalition. Despite his reservations, Frank gave Nicky the greenlight. However, even she began to wonder why the group wanted to hire her. Frank realized the head of the Justice Coalition just wanted her brother to be a police officer in exchange for hiring Nicky.

Lastly, Sean (Andrew Terraciano) helped Pops (Len Cariou) track down a stolen online order, intended to be Nicky’s graduation present. The thief turned out to be a next door neighbor’s granddaughter who struggles with drug addiction. Pops tried to help the woman by getting her a spot in rehab. Unfortunately, she died of a drug overdose hours before she was supposed to go to rehab. Pops put the blame on his shoulders, but his neighbor told him it was all worth it because she got one last moment with her granddaughter.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS