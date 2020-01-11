‘Blue Bloods’: Guest Star Lou Diamond Phillips Returns to Help Danny Put Cartel Members Behind Bars

This week’s episode of Blue Bloods featured the return to guest star Lou Diamond Phillips, whose Luis Delgado once again proved to be a thorn in Detective Danny Reagan’s side. While the character is certainly more sympathetic than he was last season, Delgado is still making it hard for Danny to get criminals behind bars. This week, Delgado wanted Danny and Detective Maria Baez to make sure his sons are protected.

When we first met Delgado at the start of Season 9, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) was convinced Delgado had something to do with the death of his wife, Linda Reagan (Amy Carlson). However, the real culprit turned out to be Jose Rojas (Danny Trejo), who also killed Delgado’s wife. Now, Delgado and Danny are forever linked by similar tragedies.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In “Where The Truth Lies,” prosecutors asked Danny to talk with Delgado to help put his former fellow cartel members behind bars. They need him to testify against them or they will have no case, but Delgado needs proof that his sons will not be harmed. Delgado insisted Danny watch over them, not anyone else.

Later on, Delgado’s children were taken hostage by the cartel. One of his sons called Danny and, while being held at gunpoint, told Danny that Delgado could not testify if he wanted his son Carlos to live. Hours later, A.D.A. Silver Mancuso (Damon Daunno) told Danny and Baez they cannot tell Delgado his son has been kidnapped. The detectives found this preposterous.

When they met Delgado, Mansuco told Delgado both children were in their custody and in witness protection, but Danny could never tell a lie. A furious Delgado then lunged at the prosecutor, forcing Danny and Baez to pull Delgado off him. Delgado gave Baez the name of the person who told him his boys were in trouble.

During this week’s dinner table, Danny’s issues came first. He was late after working 22 hours straight. Frank (Tom Selleck) told him he was not going to help anyone working that much and Pops (Len Cariou) noted how ironic it was that Delgado and Danny were on the same team now.

The next day, Baez told Danny about the grapevine that ended with Delgado learning of the danger his sons are in. Mancuso became even more agitated after learning about what they knew. He told Danny he was trying to save hundreds of lives.

“We’re trying to save one life!” Danny fired back. “The life of a little boy! That’s what we care about.”

Danny later spoke with the threat messenger, who refused to cooperate until they told him his pregnant wife was under arrest. Afterward, the messenger spilled the beans. Carlos was being held somewhere upstate and Danny led a team of officers to the location. Thankfully, they found Carlos.

Next, Danny met Delgado outside of prison after federal prosecutors offered him witness protection.

“Maybe I should change my name to Danny Reagan,” Delgado joked. “I hear he’s a bad a—.”

“In actuality, he’s a family guy,” Danny corrected him. “A widower who just wants to raise his two boys.”

“Me too,” Delgado said.

Delgado said he did not know how to thank him, but Danny knew. Delgado had to take the stand to help put the cartel members behind bars.

“Will do,” Delgado agreed.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) reamed up to solve a murder case. A widow (guest star Anika Larsen) blamed Frank for her police officer husband’s suicide. This inspired Frank to look into police officer suicides.

New Blue Bloods episodes air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: John Paul Filo/CBS