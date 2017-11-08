Fans React to ‘Blue Bloods’ Surprising Character Death

Spoiler Alert: The story includes details about the Season 8 premiere of CBS’ Blue Bloods.

The Season 8 premiere of Blue Bloods revealed the loss of Linda Reagan, wife of NYPD Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg).

Linda died on the series. She survived the fire at her family’s home at the end of the seventh season, but during a therapy session it was revealed that the ER nurse died during a helicopter crash while transporting a patient.

At the end of last season, a drug cartel set Linda and Danny’s home on fire after the latter intercepted a huge drug shipment.

Amy Carlson, who played Linda since the pilot episode, announced her departure from the show through a statement on Instagram Friday night following the season eight premiere.

“My heart is full of gratitude to each of you for your generous support of me and my character for the last seven years of Blue Bloods – Linda Reagan,” she wrote. “I have been touched by your compassion and enthusiasm. I loved playing Linda: wife to Danny, mother to Jack and Sean, nurse and working mom. I’m proud of my contribution to building this series. I’m so grateful to CBS and the Blue Bloods cast and crew. Mostly, I am grateful to the fans who have supported me and the show. Peace, blessings and many ‘love you mores’ to all of you.”

During the season premiere, Danny grieves and was shaken up professionally by his wife’s death.

In addition to the character’s mourning Linda’s passing, Blue Bloods fans also took to Twitter to react to her death.

Read on to see some of the fans’ reactions.

Fans React

No I feel you. When they revealed Linda died I was sobbing. And I never cry watching TV. It’ll never be the same without Amy on Blue Bloods — Alyssa B (@OhSnapItsAly_) October 1, 2017

Fans quickly took to social media after the Friday night premiere to express their shock and sadness for Linda’s passing.

Many fans did not see her death coming and shared that they were “sobbing” when it was revealed.

Wtf! You need to bring back Linda! — Nisa (@neebo13) October 1, 2017

Fans React (cont.)

#notLinda #BlueBloods everyone watching blue bloods thinking we all missed an episode and searching the Internet — Kat (@kat2480) September 30, 2017

Is Linda really gone?!?!?!? But I thought that she and the boys are okay in last season finale?!?!?! #BlueBloods pic.twitter.com/HjqniAyXrV — Stephanie (@brown_eyed_1007) September 30, 2017

In addition to being completely blindsided by Linda’s death, some fans were thoroughly confused about it. It was known that Linda safely survived the house fire in the Season 7 finale.

Therefore, when it was revealed she died many fans thought “they missed an episode,” calling the situation “confusing.”

Wait…what?! Linda is dead? This is confusing. #BlueBloods — Ashley Griffith (@ashRN2204) September 30, 2017

Fans React (cont.)

@BlueBloods_CBS You should have renewed @TheAmyCarlson the show will never be the same without her. I’m not watching anymore. Your loss!! — Carmi Lively (@carmilively93) October 1, 2017

Some fans had to take their anger out on someone and they chose CBS. Many were upset the network let Amy Carlson go.

In addition, some pointed out the fact they didn’t even give her a proper funeral or goodbye.

Seriously??? You cannot kill off Linda and just casually metion it in a therapy session! WE DEMAND DETAILS, TEARS, A FUNERAL! #BlueBloods — ??Deb ?? K?? (@my2gr8girls) September 30, 2017