'Blue Bloods' Hosts Virtual Reagan Family Dinner For Fans Before Season 10 Finale

The Blue Bloods season finale airs Friday night at 10 p.m. ET in CBS, and since the episode was not originally planned as the finale, the show is doing something really special for fans. Everyone is invited to join Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Tom Selleck and the rest of the cast for a special virtual Reagan family dinner before the episode starts. The episode was filmed just before production shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the April 24 episode ended, CBS aired a special message from star Vanessa Ray to announce the virtual dinner. Wahlberg also filmed a special message shared on the Blue Bloods Twitter account Saturday. "Next Friday [May 1], we're having a virtual family dinner with the Reagan family and we want you to join us. It’s going to be on CBS socials, so get on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and we will see you next Friday," Wahlberg said in the video.

#BlueBloods family dinner is going virtual starting next Friday and you're invited! pic.twitter.com/L7zcuCGyf5 — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) April 25, 2020

CBS did not reveal many details at first, but actor Gregory Jbara, who plays Garrett Moore, confirmed on Facebook it is set to start at 7 p.m. ET. "Season finale or SERIES finale?!!!!! Tonight at 10/9 central the VERY LAST PRODUCED EPISODE OF #BLUEBLOODS, 'Family Secrets' will air on CBS!!!" Jbara wrote. "(Preceded by a delightful Virtual Family Dinner with the cast at 7 pm ET/ 4pm PT on the Blue Bloods Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube pages.) DON'T MISS THIS FINAL SPECIAL EVENT OF THE SEASON!!! (Or series?!)"

Although Jbara teased about the episode being a series finale, there is nothing to indicate this is the case. Everyone involved in the show has nothing but good things to say about it, with Selleck telling PEOPLE he does not see an "end point."

"I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older," Selleck explained. "here is an evolution. It started out as a character-driven show and it’s even more than that now. When you get to a point like this, and we certainly had it on [Magnum P.I.], the audience is really inside the main characters' heads."

"I just know that we're having more fun than we've ever had on the show," Wahlberg told PopCulture.com earlier this year. ""It's still the number one show on Friday night for 10 years and it's been a great run and I don't see it stopping anytime soon."

Blue Bloods is now in its 10th season, and Thursday night's episode is bound to be a game-changer. It includes a new storyline for every member of the Reagan family. Based on Selleck's comments about the episode, it might be necessary to have a box of tissues when watching it.

"I don’t expect a dry eye in the house," Selleck told TVInsider. "I got emotional when I saw a cut of it; so did my wife, who's seen a working copy of the episode. The impact on everybody is just hugely significant. I think it's important. Frank's arcs usually involve a dilemma, but in this case, it’s not just his job. It's personal and goes to the heart of what Frank has always carried inside of him. The audience really knows our characters, and the story unfolds beautifully."