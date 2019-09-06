‘Blue Bloods’ Gets Legendary in First Trailer for Season 10

Blue Bloods is back and more legendary than ever. A teaser trailer for the upcoming Season 10 offered a glimpse into the drama and police work fans can expect. “Spend your night with the legends of the NYPD,” the voiceover tells viewers amid various spliced clips of the show.

In one clip, newlywed Jamie (Will Estes) asks Eddie (Vanessa Ray), “You ready, Mrs. Raegan?” and picks her up to carry her over the threshold of their place. In another clip, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria (Marisa Ramirez) are walking together when something explodes behind them. Later on, they’re seen leaving someone’s home with Danny holding a gun.

Erin (Bridget Moynahan) also appears to see some action, holding her own gun up in another clip. The trailer ends with Frank (Tom Selleck) telling her, “You are tough.” She says back, “I was raised in this cop land.”

The new season will likely bring details as to what married life looks for for Eddie and Jamie, who fans almost saw tie the knot during Season 9’s finale, “Something Blue.”

Selleck opened up about why the episode ended with Frank walking Eddie up the aisle instead of showing the entire wedding.

“The jeopardy in our show is a danger to the relationships,” he told Deadline in May. “You can get momentary jeopardy to a character and a tense life-threatening situation, but you can’t even hang a whole show on that. What you can hang it on is an audience’s sense of anticipation based on what they want and what appears to not be happening.”

He also added that it would be tough for the procedural to live up to fans’ expectations. “That’s why in this season’s finale, we don’t show the whole wedding ceremony,” he said. “How are we going to beat Charles and Di splendor or pomp? So you need some sort of conflict or concern or something to make that kind of scene work like with Eddie and Frank or something else.”

Season 10 of Blue Bloods premieres Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

