Why 'Blue Bloods' Fans Think Robert Clohessy Is Leaving 

The Blue Bloods episode "For Whom the Bell Tolls" introduced a new storyline for Lt. Gormley, one of Commissioner Frank Reagan's closest associates, as he was clearly struggling with a major change in his life. Although this story was not picked up in "The Common Good," it looks like Gormley's career could be put in danger during the upcoming "Guardian Angels" episode. While there is no way to say for certain that these developments could mean actor Robert Clohessy's future on the show is coming to an end, it does show the writers taking his character in a different direction.

Gormley was first introduced as a sergeant who was Det. Danny Reagan's (Donnie Wahlberg) direct supervisor. He was promoted to One Police Plaza as the Chief of Department in Season 5 and has since been promoted to Lieutenant. His job on the show is to act as Frank's (Tom Selleck) liaison to the rank and file police officers, making sure their voices are heard when a difficult issue comes across Frank's desk. That's why he was strongly opposed to the governor's proposed legislation to change police pension policies in "The Common Good."

The character has always been known for being a bit of a hot-head, but things were really not going well for him in "For Whom The Bell Tolls," which aired back on March 26. Frank's story in the episode involved trying to get Gormley to seek help from a therapist. Gormley clearly looked stressed for some reason, but he refused to seek help. Frank suggested Baker (Abigail Hawk) and Garrett (Gregory Jbara) also go to therapy so Gormley did not feel singled out.

Gormley never sat down with the therapist, but he did reveal to Frank exactly what was going on. It turned out that Gormely's former partner of 15 years died and Gormely was not aware that the man was sick. Although Frank did not quite succeed in convincing Gormley to seek professional help, the episode ended with Frank speaking to the therapist, opening up about the weight on his shoulders due to the deaths in his family.

Although Frank told Baker and Garrett that Gormely was going to take some time off, this entire storyline was conspicuously absent in the April 2 episode "The Common Good." In that hour, Frank's story focused on his attempt to use his daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahan) to convince the New York governor that he privately supports a bill that would take pensions away from bad police officers but he would publicly oppose it.

However, based on the episode description for the April 9 episode, "Guardian Angels," Gormley is back under the spotlight when he is accused of excessive force when old complaints against him come to light. Blue Bloods episodes air Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.

