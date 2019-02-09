‘Blue Bloods’: Fans Split by Danny and Jamie’s ‘Heated’ Sibling Rivalry

In this week’s episode of Blue Bloods, a Reagan family feud reached the workplace as Danny and Jamie argued over how they handled a hostage crisis. Fans at home were also split on how the brothers handled the situation.

In “My Brother’s Keeper,” Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) happened to drive by police activity outside his precinct, and learned their was a hostage situation in jewellery store. Danny was eventually led to the commanding officer on the scene, who happened to be his younger brother Jamie (Will Estes).

By the time Danny arrived, the hostage-taker already shot a guard, who was bleeding. Danny told Jamie the guard would bleed out and die, and it was possible the criminal would shoot someone else. Jamie told Danny to help the officers on the other side of the building and wait for the hostage negotiator.

Danny being Danny, could not just sit and wait. After the negotiator arrived, there was suddenly a pair of shots and Danny walked out of the store, telling everyone the situation was under control. Jamie was not happy, and immediately confronted his brother. As incident commander, it was his call to bring the situation to an end, but Danny argued his way helped save lives.

Later, Danny was enraged when Jamie wrote him up. Jamie said statistics did not support Danny’s worries that the perp would shoot another hostage, but Danny just crumbled up the write-up and threw it in the trash.

Danny brought the issue to the higher-ups, leaving Sid (Robert Clohessy), Garrett (Gregory Jbara) and Abigail (Abigail Hawk) to pick straws over who gets to bring the feud to their father, Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). Sid and Garrett could not choose, so they both called the brothers to a bar to hash out their differences. At the bar, Sid tried to convince them to drop the feud to save Frank from embarrassment, but it did not work.

Before the Reagan family dinner, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) tried to get Danny to drop the feud, while Eddie (Vanessa Janko) wanted to get Jamie to move on. This did not work out, and the brothers refused to directly speak to each other in a peaceful tone. Danny said he was ready to take the feud all the way to a trial. The arguing escalated to a point where Frank told them both to leave, which they did.

Before the trial, Pops (Len Cariou) showed up to tell the brothers they both made mistakes and have disgraced the family name. Danny made the right call, but he went about it the wrong way. Jamie did right by following protocol, but should not have written up his brother.

“So where does that leave us?” Danny asked.

“You’re brothers. Act like it,” Pops reminded them.

After Pops left, Danny finally apologized and Jamie admitted his decision to write his brother up was not entirely professional. He wanted to get back at his older brother for constantly calling him a boy scout. Then, Danny opened up his heart to tell Jamie that he is “very proud” of him. After Jamie said he is as well, Danny agreed to drop the appeal.

That night, Jamie and Danny hosted another family dinner and admitted to letting things get out of hand. They joked about how a fight would really go down and still said Grace before eating the table-long sub the brothers got.

There were two other major stories in “My Brother’s Keeper.” A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) had to help Nicky’s (Sami Gayle) friend who was accused of a crime he did not commit, then Frank helped a police officer who accidentally killed a young girl during an operation move on from the tragedy.

Blue Bloods airs at 10 p.m. ET on CBS Fridays.

