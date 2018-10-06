‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Hate Seeing Jamie and Eddie Split Apart

This week’s episode of Blue Bloods, “Meet The New Boss,” was the first to show Jamie Reagan and Eddie Janko working apart and fans were not very happy about that.

At the end of last week’s season premiere, Jamie (Will Estes) told his father, Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), he was accepting a promotion to Sergeant. That meant he would have to be transferred to another precinct and would no longer ride with his fiancee Eddie (Vanessa Ray). While some fans were excited that Jamie was finally taking initiative, it meant their favorite team of young cops needed to be broken up.

In “Meet The New Boss,” Jamie got his new assignment. He is now working at precinct 29, which has more problems than the young cop could handle. Eddie thought the assignment was just Frank busting his chops, but he is sure it was just the luck of the draw.

Eddie said she might transfer over there, but Jamie pushed her away, telling her he wanted to get the “lay of the land first.” She then asked him if he thought Frank would let them serve at the same precinct.

“I think he’ll say what he wants, we’ll say what we want and at the end of the day, it’ll be our choice,” Jamie replied. “That’s how it works in our family.”

“If you say so,” Eddie said with a big grin.

“I know so,” Jamie confidentially replied.

Once Jamie got to his new precinct, he quickly learned that life there is not going to be easy. He did his best to impress his new officers and it worked on fans at home.

wooow! SERGEANT REAGAN: “If you give respect, you’ll get respect with interest. If you give grief, you will be sorry.” -Jamie Reagan #BlueBloods #BlueBloodsFriday pic.twitter.com/mKOhnJHyUu — #jamko_#keeks (@jamko_keeks) October 6, 2018



Fans at home were excited to see Jamie take on the new challenge, but pointed out that this new step in his life robbed the show of one of its best relationships.

I want jamie & eddie to ride together forever 💙 #BlueBloods — 💋R€D (@mzphat_booty2) October 6, 2018

Each week, everyone was excited to see Jamie and Eddie take on criminals together. Now, the soon-to-be-married couple is working apart.

One fan was disappointed that Eddie was barely in the episode.

Jamie and Eddie needs some romance scenes. What are #BlueBloods waiting for? #Jamko — Monique #TeamJamko (@calhoun_monique) October 6, 2018

Another fan complained about the lack of Eddie.

#BlueBloods Wishful thinking: I’d love to see an Eddie, Erin, Baez & Baker scene. 💙💙💙💙💙 — NYGQueen 💙 #Jamko #Cin (@dancingninja19) October 6, 2018

At least Eddie was at the Reagan family dinner, where the Reagans teased Eddie and Jamie about planning for their wedding. She surprisingly takes a stand, refusing to let them plan anything. Eddie now earned their respect by standing up for herself and is welcomed to the family.

I love the edition of Eddie to the dinner table #BlueBloods — Harrison Koonts (@HKoonts) October 6, 2018

“I like this new side of of Eddie too,” one fan wrote.

I like this new side of of Eddie too #Bluebloods — Alicia Bradford (@AlTarianosgirl) October 6, 2018

Later, Jamie found out that Eddie will not be transferred to the 29. Jamie assumed his father blocked her, but she said it was her decision. She fell in love with Jamie and wants to put some distance between themselves and the Reagan side.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.

