‘Blue Bloods’: Nicky Reagan Hints at Leaving New York in Emotional Dinner Scene

This week’s episode of Blue Bloods featured an emotional dinner scene that even brought Commissioner Frank Reagan to tears. Erin’s daughter Nicky revealed she will be heading across the country to interview for a job outside the police world. The news ended with Frank offering her some words of advice, and even showing a side we rarely see.

During the family dinner, Nicky (Sami Gayle) revealed she was flying to San Francisco for a job interview. The job would involve identifying candidates for socially responsible investments in economically challenged urban areas. This would include green initiatives and minority startups. The job would be working for a tech billionaire. If she is offered the job, she plans to take it and would be moving across the country.

Everyone congratulated her, but she insisted she did not get the job yet. Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) told her if she does got to “download this” and not forget the family dinners. Also, don’t stay away too long.

“Danny’s right. Keep this close to you,” Frank (Tom Selleck) said.

“In fact, take this with you,” Frank added, holding a fork. “And when you come to a fork in the road, and you’re stuck, you take that out and you think hard about what the advice would be. Where the sympathies would lie if you were talking it out with us at this table. How’s that for corny?”

Elsewhere in “Behind the Smile,” Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) was out on the beat with a new police officer right out of the academy, Officer Hurley (Miguel Jarquin-Moreland). They saw a man trying to break into a car and tried to stop him. As they got closer, the criminal pulled out a handgun and shot the other officer. Thankfully, the bullet hit the officer’s vest and he survived.

Later on, Jamie found out the criminal, Manny, was previously arrested for another crime, but the District Attorney’s office made a deal and he avoided jail time. Jamie took out his frustration on the person he knows best in the D.A.’s office, big sister Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan).

Erin suggested she had an idea to “flush” Manny out to solve the issue. This idea means bringing in Anthony Abtemarco’s (Steven Schirripa) brother Leo in. Jamie and Erin tell Leo to call Manny and tell him he wants to buy a new gun, which should bring Manny out. Leo did not want to do it, because he has been trying too hard to avoid the criminal life.

Eventually, Erin did convince Leo to help out, without Anthony trying to push him into it. Manny suspected Leo was helping the police, but Jamie and Hurley jumped into action and chased him down. Arresting Manny convinced Hurley that being a cop is just what he wants.

Last week’s episode, “Naughty Or Nice,” featured the latest fight between Erin and Frank after Frank discovered the D.A.’s office had a list of “unreliable” cops and detectives they did not like calling to the stand. At the very end of the episode, Frank suggested he might have a list of “unreliable” people in the D.A.’s office, and Erin suggested this would start another world war. Erin later admitted she hated the D.A.’s cop list too, but she has to put work over her family when she’s in the office.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

