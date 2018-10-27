‘Blue Bloods’: Eddie Intervenes in Reagan Family Matter Involving Danny’s Boys

In tonight’s episode of Blue Bloods, Eddie has to help Danny’s sons, Jack and Sean. Considering the brothers are Reagans, they are held up to a high standard.

In one of the preview scenes for “Thicker Than Water,” Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) confronted Sean Reagan (Andrew Terraciano) after he tried to buy alcohol even though he is not 21 yet. He also skipped school that day. Sean said he only drank one beer, but Eddie said another officer told her he bought a 12-pack for a group of four.

“So what? You never drank when you were 16?” Sean asked Eddie.

“This isn’t about me. This is about you,” Eddie said. “Being a Reagan means holding yourself to a higher standard, not just because screw-ups embarrass the rest of the family. But because it is the right thing to do. I’m not even a Reagan yet and I know that.”

Eddie said she would not tell Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) about it, but still warned him that he could not use his courtesy card again.

“This is a one-time deal, and you just used yours,” Eddie said.

Sean insisted that he understood her lesson.

“Good, because I’m starting to sound like your Uncle Jamie and it is scaring the hell out of me,” Eddie said.

“Thicker Than Water” also finds Danny and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigating the attempted murder of a fertility doctor with a great reputation. In the District Attorney’s office, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) tries to help Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa) solve a crime after a date night goes badly.

CBS also released a clip from the Reagan family dinner, in which Frank (Tom Selleck) surprisingly tells Jack (Tony Terraciano) not to listen to Pop (Len Cariou) before he goes off to college.

“Make the world your own,” Frank told his grandson. “Take what is useful from your time with us, your years around this table. But don’t think you have to become us.”

“But if you do…” Pop started.

“…You do,” Frank interrupted. “But if you don’t, you don’t. It’s your life, not ours, and I’d like to think that your dad and your aunt and your uncle do what they do because they were drawn to it, not because they were pushed.”

“Thicker Than Water” highlights how Eddie has continued to find her place in the Reagan family. She has already provided memorable moments at the dinner table. In “Mind Games,” she was also transferred to Jamie’s new precinct after changing her mind.

However, in “Blackout,” Jamie (Will Estes) had to learn to not get in the way of his fiance as she tries to do her work. It also looks like she might become a new mother figure for Danny’s sons, who lost their mother Linda (Amy Carlson) before season eight.

New episodes of Blue Bloods start at 10 p.m. ET Fridays on CBS.

Photo credit: Craig Blankenhorn/CBS