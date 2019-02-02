‘Blue Bloods’: Eddie’s ‘Gorgeous’ Wedding Dress Revealed in Emotional Moment

Eddie Janko and Jamie Reagan’s wedding is getting closer, and Eddie took another major step in this week’s episode of Blue Bloods: she picked out a wedding dress with the help of Jamie’s older sister and his niece.

“Ripple Effect” began with dress shopping. Eddie (Vanessa Ray) went to a bridal shop to pick out a dress with Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) and Erin’s daughter, Nicky (Sami Gayle). After a funny exchange between Erin and Nicky about Nicky not getting married before she turns 30, Eddie picked out a beautiful, white strapless gown for the nuptials.

Erin called the dress “gorgeous,” but Eddie soon noticed how expensive it was. Still, “you only live once,” as Nicky said, so Eddie picked out the dress.

In an interview with TV Guide last month, Ray said her real-life husband, musician London Beard, was brought to the set to help her pick the perfect gown. While having Beard on the set was fun, the best part of filming the scene was not having to wear a police officer’s uniform, Ray said.

“I forgot what my body looked like in real clothes,” she joked.

Eddie and Jamie (Will Estes) have not picked a wedding date, but the couple did find their venue. In the Jan. 11 episode “Milestones,” Jamie surprisingly told Eddie he did not want a big wedding, but they came to a compromise. He found an unused basement bar, which Eddie called “perfect.”

The couple, affectionately nicknamed “Jamko” by fans, got engaged at the end of last season. In Season 9, Eddie has been welcomed to the Reagan family Sunday dinner, sitting between Jamie and Erin. Joining the most famous dinner table on television was not easy, and Ray admitted she “had a meltdown” after getting so nervous at first.

“I kept looking at Will, and he said, ‘It’s a tough table, but don’t worry, you’ll do great,’” she told TV Guide.

Planning a wedding has been the least of Eddie and Jamie’s worries. The couple also work together. Jamie is now a sergeant at a new precinct, and Eddie transferred there, making Jamie her boss.

“Before when our characters had differing opinions we were still equals but now the buck kind of stops with Jamie and there’s a little bit of an issue there. In real life – Eddie is planning the wedding and that’s where the buck really stops,” Ray told CBS Boston in November.

“When Jamie wins at work he loses at home,” Estes added.

New episodes of Blue Bloods airs at 10 p.m. ET on Fridays on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS