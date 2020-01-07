‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Reveals Hilarious Item He’s Kept on Danny Reagan’s Desk for 9 Seasons

Detective Danny Reagan is a tough-as-nails cop on Blue Bloods, but it turns out that Donnie Wahlberg‘s character must have a funny bone in there somewhere. On Instagram Monday, the actor revealed he has had a photo of Tracy Morgan in a police officer’s uniform on his desk for nine seasons. We can only hope this inspires a 30 Rock and Blue Bloods crossover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg) on Jan 6, 2020 at 1:37pm PST

“A lot of TV cops on television,” Wahlberg said in the clip. “How many of those TV cops have a Tracy Morgan 8″ by 10″ on their desk?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“100% #facts! I’ve kept this on Danny’s desk for nine seasons!” Wahlberg added in the caption. “Only I’m not sure that Danny Reagan actually loves the [Tracy Morgan] pic as much as [Donnie Wahlberg] does!”

Wahlberg included the hashtags “Booklyn,” “Salute,” “Respect,” “Blue Bloods” and “Cop Out.”

The last hashtag is a reference to Cop Out, the 2010 Kevin Smith comedy in which Morgan plated a police detective opposite Bruce Willis. Morgan was also born in The Bronx, New York, but raised in Brooklyn.

Wahlberg’s post earned plenty of love from the Blue Bloods fans who could not stop laughing.

“Hahah classic!!!” one fan wrote.

“Thank you for making my day!” one person wrote, along with several laughing emojis.

“Lol!!!! That’s awesome!!!!” another wrote.

“Awww!! Love [Morgan] heart of gold… like you,” one fan wrote.

Blue Bloods is now in its 10th season, and Wahlberg has been playing Danny since the show launched. While his character is known for being no-nonsense when facing criminals, the New Kids on the Block singer has shown he has a big heart on social media. On New Year’s Day, he dropped a $2,020 tip for an Illinois IHOP waitress who served him and wife Jenny McCarthy.

“I just started crying,” server Bethany Prevencher told PEOPLE. “I couldn’t believe it. I mean, who does that? It was a blessing. I just moved into an apartment, I’m a single mother—by myself with my son. So I struggle every day to make ends meet. And now I can buy furniture and put some money in the bank, and make sure my son is good.”

“I really wanted to thank him and Jenny because they don’t even understand what they did for me,” she added. “God put him there for a reason for me, and I know that… It’s the greatest thing to ever happen in my life.”

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Patrick Harbron/CBS