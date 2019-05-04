‘Blue Bloods’: Danny’s Case With Identical Murder Suspects Stuns Viewers With Surprise Ending

Blue Bloods fans have seen many shocking twists and turns during the show’s nine seasons, but the ending of this week’s episode “Identity” was particularly stunning in Danny Reagan’s murder case.

While Jamie (Will Estes) tried to make it possible for his future father-in-law to attend his wedding to Eddie (Vanessa Ray), Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigated the mysterious death of Central Park artist Jessica. She was found with a knife in her chest.

The DNA on the knife brought them to Steve (Russell Dennis Lewis) and Seth (Matthew Dennis Lewis), twins who did almost everything together. The two also had an identical alibi for the night.

However, Danny and Baez discovered that Steve and Seth would have sex switcheroos, where Seth would have sex with one of Steve’s girlfriends. But they also figured that Steve must have been jealous that Jessica actually liked Seth. Steve could not let Seth run away with Jessica, so he killed Jessica and made Seth cover for him.

Even to the end, Steve was convinced there was no way to separate the two. But then Danny said they would make sure the twins are in different prisons thousands of miles away. Rather than confess, Steve pulled out a gun and shot Seth. He then turned his gun on himself and fired right through his chest.

Amazingly, this is where the episode ended, shocking every viewer at home.

That was a heck of an ending. Was not expecting that. #BlueBloods — C Cassidy Wyatt (@ccassidywyatt) May 4, 2019

What the…….. !!!!!!??????? I did NOT see that ending coming!!!! #BlueBloods — countrymusicfan (@cntrymusicfan) May 4, 2019

Okay wasn’t expecting THAT ending. I literally jumped at the last scene #BlueBloods — Alicia Bradford (@AlTarianosgirl) May 4, 2019

Elsewhere in “Identity,” Jamie succeeded in getting a furlough for Eddie’s convict father, and she almost accepted the idea of him walking her down the aisle. However, once he hugged her, she suddenly realized he might be conning her again and walked away.

Frank (Tom Selleck) learned that his granddaughter Nicky (Sami Gayle) applied for a job with the activist group Justice Coalition. He eventually gave her his approval, but realized the group’s leader only offered Nicky the job because she wanted Frank to hire her brother as a cop.

Pops (Len Cariou) also helped out a neighbor whose granddaughter stole Nicky’s graduation present to pay for her drug addiction. Pops thought he was helping by getting the woman into a rehab facility, but she died from an overdose before she could go.

Blue Bloods airs on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET. The season finale airs next week, and features Eddie and Jamie’s wedding.

Photo credit: CBS