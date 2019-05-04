TV Shows

‘Blue Bloods’: Danny’s Case With Identical Murder Suspects Stuns Viewers With Surprise Ending

Blue Bloods fans have seen many shocking twists and turns during the show’s nine seasons, but the […]

By

Blue Bloods fans have seen many shocking twists and turns during the show’s nine seasons, but the ending of this week’s episode “Identity” was particularly stunning in Danny Reagan’s murder case.

While Jamie (Will Estes) tried to make it possible for his future father-in-law to attend his wedding to Eddie (Vanessa Ray), Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigated the mysterious death of Central Park artist Jessica. She was found with a knife in her chest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The DNA on the knife brought them to Steve (Russell Dennis Lewis) and Seth (Matthew Dennis Lewis), twins who did almost everything together. The two also had an identical alibi for the night.

However, Danny and Baez discovered that Steve and Seth would have sex switcheroos, where Seth would have sex with one of Steve’s girlfriends. But they also figured that Steve must have been jealous that Jessica actually liked Seth. Steve could not let Seth run away with Jessica, so he killed Jessica and made Seth cover for him.

Even to the end, Steve was convinced there was no way to separate the two. But then Danny said they would make sure the twins are in different prisons thousands of miles away. Rather than confess, Steve pulled out a gun and shot Seth. He then turned his gun on himself and fired right through his chest.

Amazingly, this is where the episode ended, shocking every viewer at home.

Elsewhere in “Identity,” Jamie succeeded in getting a furlough for Eddie’s convict father, and she almost accepted the idea of him walking her down the aisle. However, once he hugged her, she suddenly realized he might be conning her again and walked away.

Frank (Tom Selleck) learned that his granddaughter Nicky (Sami Gayle) applied for a job with the activist group Justice Coalition. He eventually gave her his approval, but realized the group’s leader only offered Nicky the job because she wanted Frank to hire her brother as a cop.

Pops (Len Cariou) also helped out a neighbor whose granddaughter stole Nicky’s graduation present to pay for her drug addiction. Pops thought he was helping by getting the woman into a rehab facility, but she died from an overdose before she could go.

Blue Bloods airs on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET. The season finale airs next week, and features Eddie and Jamie’s wedding.

Photo credit: CBS

Tagged:
,

Related Posts

  • Oscar Winner Joins ‘Blue Bloods’ Final Season
    TV Shows

    Oscar Winner Joins ‘Blue Bloods’ Final Season

  • CBS Execs Fuming at Tom Selleck Over ‘Blue Bloods’ Cancellation Comments, Report Claims
    TV Shows

    CBS Execs Fuming at Tom Selleck Over ‘Blue Bloods’ Cancellation Comments, Report Claims

  • CBS Regrets ‘Blue Bloods’ Cancellation, Report Claims
    "Forgive Us Our Trespasses" – Danny and Baez team up with Danny's old partner, Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito), to find a copycat killer emulating murders from a previous case. Also, Frank and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) battle over how best to handle the city's rising homeless population; and Jamie, Eddie and Erin team up to build evidence against a previously released man who they believe is again committing criminal assault, on the 13th season finale of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Jennifer Esposito, Stacy Keach, Dylan Walsh, Sami Gayle, Peter Hermann and Tony Terraciano guest star. Pictured: Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    TV Shows

    CBS Regrets ‘Blue Bloods’ Cancellation, Report Claims

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Movies Could Be in the Works, Report Claims
    "Smoke & Mirrors" – Frank clashes with the Dream Team when one of the members becomes the focus of a departmental investigation. Also, Jamie and Danny team up to investigate a series of carjackings involving one of Danny's criminal informants; Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help a woman being stalked by a man she met on a dating app; and Erin is determined to find the culprit behind online attacks on her boss, district attorney Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured: Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Movies Could Be in the Works, Report Claims