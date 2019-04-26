‘Blue Bloods’ Reveals New Tom Selleck Video Before Friday Night’s Show: ‘It’s Not About the Individual, It’s About the Uniform’

Philosophical discussions are nothing new at the Reagan family dinner in Blue Bloods, and it looks like this week’s episode will feature another one. In a scene from “Strange Bedfellows,” Tom Selleck’s Commissioner Frank Reagan gives a lecture on why a cop’s murder is different from a civilian’s.

“The truth is a cop’s life isn’t worth any more than anyone else’s on paper,” Frank said.

“But the murder of a police officer is treated differently,” Erin (Bridget Moynahan) chimed in.

“But if everyone’s life is equal, then why should the law be any different?” Sean (Andrew Terraciano) asked.

“It’s not about the individual, Sean,” Frank said. “It’s about the uniform… what it stands for.”

Sean still did not understand this.

“We chose to live in a society governed by laws, and the police symbolize that choice and those laws,” Erin said.

“So when you kill a cop, it’s not just an attack on a person, it’s an attack on the rule of law,” Jamie (Will Estes) said. “It’s an attack on everyone.”

“Damn right it is,” Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) chimed in.

“In my opinion, you’ve killed a police officer, you forfeit the right to live in a civilized society… ever,” Frank added.

“And now we’re against mercy?” Nicky (Sami Gayle) asked.

“Of course not,” Frank said, getting tense. “But there is only one entity that should have a say in this. If mercy is to be provided to Mr. Dean, the survivors of his victim need to make that plea.”

“Like that’ll ever happen,” Nicky said.

“Maybe so, but that’s the way it ought to be,” Frank said, while Pops (Len Cariou) nodded.

In “Strange Bedfellows,” Gov. Mendez (David Zayas) finally wants to cash in the favor Erin owes him by asking her to convince Frank to support a new state police bill. Meanwhile, Danny and Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) track down a criminal again after the district attorney’s office is unconvinced by the initial lineup. Frank is also concerned when a cop killer goes up for parole, which sparked the dinner conversation in the scene CBS released.

The new episode is the follow-up to last week’s, when fans finally learned who was responsible for the death of Danny’s wife Linda. He teamed up with Delgado (Lou Diamond Phillips), whose wife was killed by Rojas (Danny Trejo), and discovered that Rojas also ordered Linda’s death.

Blue Bloods was renewed for a 10th season and will be back in the fall. The series airs at 10 p.m. ET on CBS Fridays.

Photo credit: CBS