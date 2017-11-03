The New ‘Blue Bloods’ Clip Is Full of Splatters

Frank is approached by Archbishop Kearns regarding an eviction matter on Friday’s all-new #BlueBloods. pic.twitter.com/LmPHFyhBHI — Blue Bloods on CBS! (@BlueBloods_CBS) November 1, 2017

Blue Bloods is gearing up for another intense episode on Friday. The CBS drama shared a new teaser clip on social media and the episode promises a dramatic situation between Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan and Archbishop Kearns concerning an eviction disagreement.

Up Next: Is Tom Selleck Leaving ‘Blue Bloods’ This Season?

Videos by PopCulture.com

Elsewhere in the episode, which is titled “Brushed Off,” Erin looks into a case she tried years ago involving a man that she now believes could have possibly been wrongfully convicted of the crime.

Meanwhile, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigate the death of a famous basketball player that seemingly passed away from an overdose. The duo aren’t entirely convinced that the athlete’s death happened as it appeared.

Check out the new clip of Frank and Archbishop Kearns above. Tune into CBS at 10/9c to watch an all-new episode of Blue Bloods on Friday.

More: ‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Can’t Wait for Next Episode After Sneak Peek Drops