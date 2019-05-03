TV Shows

Why ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Changed What She Ate During Those Dinner Scenes

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan recently revealed what she used to eat during the show’s famous […]

By

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan recently revealed what she used to eat during the show’s famous dinner scenes, and why she changed to eating something else.

Normally, actors do not actually eat during food scenes because of how long they can take and how easily you can get full. According to Cheat Sheet, the cast of Blue Bloods really do eat during the the dinner scenes to help make the environment feel more realistic.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think the first couple of seasons I didn’t eat anything and then I moved into mashed potatoes, which was really bad. So for a few years there, I was eating too many mashed potatoes for four hours,” Moynahan admitted. “I mean I just made bad choices for those couple years,” she added, then confessing, “Now I’ve moved to the cucumbers.”

The dinner scenes on Blue Bloods have become a beloved staple of the series, and Moynahan has some thoughts on why she thinks viewers love them so much.

“With the older generation it kind of brings back the memories of when they used to do that,” she explained in a past interview. “And the younger generation is kind of yearning for that so it’s hitting everyone I think.”

View this post on Instagram

Happy Thanksgiving! What are you thankful for today? #BlueBloods

A post shared by @ bluebloods_cbs on

Her co-star Tom Selleck also spoke about the dinner scenes in the past, saying, “Dinner scenes are long; they can be boring [to film] because you repeat the same dialogue and eat the same food — which gets pretty gamy — for eight hours.”

“But not only are the characters catching up with each other, but I’m catching up with my friends,” he added. “Sometimes the director can’t get our attention between takes because we’re screwing around. We can get pretty silly by the end.”

View this post on Instagram

#HappyHolidays from our family to yours! 💙 #BlueBloods

A post shared by @ bluebloods_cbs on

Blue Bloods property master Jim Lillis opened up about the logistics of doing a dinner scene explaining, “All the actors eat to varying degrees.”

Some are good at faking it,” he continued. “They are very good at making it look like they’re really enjoying a hearty dinner.”

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Final Season Will Have a Moment Fans Have Waited Years For
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Final Season Will Have a Moment Fans Have Waited Years For

  • ‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Details ‘Emotional’ Final Week of Filming
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Details ‘Emotional’ Final Week of Filming

  • Donnie Wahlberg’s First Post ‘Blue Bloods’ Job Revealed
    "Bad Faith" – Erin is cross-designated to lead a federal investigation into corrupt horse racing. Also, Jamie investigates a drug trafficking operation involving rival gangs; Danny and Baez look into a series of assaults in Little Vietnam with the help of a familiar face; and Frank is torn when he learns the Brotherhood of Teamsters are lobbying for NYPD officers to join their union, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured: Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan
    TV Shows

    Donnie Wahlberg’s First Post ‘Blue Bloods’ Job Revealed

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Teases Final Season
    "Smoke & Mirrors" – Frank clashes with the Dream Team when one of the members becomes the focus of a departmental investigation. Also, Jamie and Danny team up to investigate a series of carjackings involving one of Danny's criminal informants; Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help a woman being stalked by a man she met on a dating app; and Erin is determined to find the culprit behind online attacks on her boss, district attorney Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured: Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Teases Final Season