‘Blue Bloods’ Star Amy Carlson Announces Her Departure Following Season Premiere

Blue Bloods will be one cast member short as it continues through its eighth season.

Amy Carlson, who played Linda Reagan on the CBS cop series, announced her departure from the show through a statement on Instagram Friday night following the season eight premiere.

“My heart is full of gratitude to each of you for your generous support of me and my character for the last seven years of Blue Bloods – Linda Reagan,” she wrote. “I have been touched by your compassion and enthusiasm. I loved playing Linda: wife to Danny, mother to Jack and Sean, nurse and working mom. I’m proud of my contribution to building this series. I’m so grateful to CBS and the Blue Bloods cast and crew. Mostly, I am grateful to the fans who have supported me and the show. Peace, blessings and many ‘love you mores’ to all of you.”

Carlson has been a member of the cast since the start of the show. Linda, who was the wife of NYPD cop Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), died on the series. She survived the fire at her family’s home at the end of the seventh season, but during a therapy session it was revealed that the ER nurse died during a helicopter crash while transporting a patient.

At the end of last season, a drug cartel set Linda and Danny’s home on fire after the latter intercepted a huge drug shipment.

During the season premiere, Danny is grieving and shaken up professionally by his wife’s death. This life change may mean he will slow down on his impulsive ways. “He’s looking at life through a different lens,” the show’s executive producer Kevin Wade told EW. “There’s an element of circumspection and a bit of introspection as he considers the residual collateral damage.”

As for Wahlberg, he is incredibly impressed by the show’s writers and is ready for any situation they throw at him.

“I’m constantly surprised by the situations that they come up with to put my character in,” he explained.”That’s a great challenge.”

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.