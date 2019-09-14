‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk on Jamie and Eddie Wedding Controversy: Can’t ‘Please Everyone’ (Exclusive)

Blue Bloods rarely causes controversy among its fans, but the show stirred the pot with a surprisingly controversial ending to Season 9 earlier this year. While the cast and crew are looking to explore the future of Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) and Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) now that they are married, fans are still not happy that their entire wedding was not shown. In a new interview with PopCulture.com, Abigail Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker, responded to the controversy, noting how difficult it is to please everyone.

The Season 9 finale should have been a moment to rejoice. After years of trying to make JamKo happen, fans finally saw Eddie and Jamie get married. But the producers decided to fade to black just as Eddie walked down the aisle with Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and Jamie smiled as he saw his beautiful bride. There were no “I dos” shown and no vows at the reception.

Hawk told PopCulture.com she understood why some fans wanted to see the full wedding, since the characters are so beloved.

“We care for them. We’re invested in their journeys and Jamie and Eddie… It’s a beautiful story that has been years in the making and people like a happy ending, but at the same time, I don’t want people to forget that it is a cop show,” Hawk told us. “It is, of course, character-driven, but at the same time, you can’t get away from those, the cases and the stories that have to continue happening because New York City doesn’t sleep.”

Hawk pointed out that Selleck also said the wedding could not top a royal wedding. Back in May, Selleck told Deadline he and the producers believed they could not beat the “splendor or pomp” of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding.

The Blue Bloods star explained there is just no way to please every fan. If they chose to dedicate a whole hour of the show to the wedding, some people would still be upset that they did not show the reception or honeymoon.

“So I think what we did was pay tribute to the truth of the show as best as we could, and then add that little fun in there that after almost 200 episodes, we all deserve to have. I think we did the best we could,” Hawk said.

Filming the wedding at the church was also a joy because it meant the Blue Bloods cast was finally all together. Hawk rarely gets to work with the other members of the cast, including Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan, so this gave everyone a chance to celebrate the end of the season together.

“It was fun. I mean, just fun. Like capital F Fun,” Hawk said. “We’ve never had everybody together like that and just the joy of seeing each other outside of context, like we were all dressed up and fancy. I mean, come on, like the guys in their morning suits that yellow vest, like they look so good and it was a blast… filming at St. Patrick’s right before Easter.”

“The church was beautiful and [Ray] looked up radiant and amazing. What a dream for her to get to have a second wedding,” Hawk said. “She’s already married to this amazing guy in real life and then she gets a second dress and veil and having Tom Selleck walk her down the aisle. I can think of worse things.”

Blue Bloods returns in its traditional time slot on CBS Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: John Paul Filo/CBS