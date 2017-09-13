‘Blindspot’ Creators Won’t Bring Back One of Its Characters

Plenty of TV shows have had major casting shake-ups this summer, and now it’s time to add Blindspot to the list.

When the NBC series returns for Season 3 this fall, it will be without the services of Shepherd, one of the biggest thorns in the side of Jane Doe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While speaking with TVLine, series creator Martin Gero confirmed that Michelle Hurd, who played Shepherd in Season 2, won’t be back for the third installment.

“We don’t yet have plans to bring her back, but it’s not a closed door in any way,” Gero confirmed. “She’s certainly busy because she’s so amazing. We love her, and we’d love to find a way to bring her back, but there’s no plan as of yet.”

This will be a pretty big loss for fans of the series, as Sheperd had not only become a villain in Season 2, but a series regular at that. Her departure will definitely create a major hole for the show in Season 3.

When Shepherd was last seen, her plan to take over the government had been thwarted. The character was seen being interrogated by Nas (Archie Panjabi).

If you’re a fan of Michelle Hurd, there’s no need to worry though as the actress will still be on TV this fall. Hurd is set for a recurring role on Lethal Weapon, where she’ll play police chief Gina Santos.