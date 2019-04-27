‘Blindspot’ Fans Fear Show Will Get Canceled After Episodes Pulled From Schedule

Blindspot fans are worried the beloved series will get canceled after NBC decided to delay airing of the final three episodes.

The FBI crime drama’s usual Friday at 8 p.m. ET timeslot was taken by back-to-back episodes of The Blacklist, which will take over the 8 p.m. ET slot until its Season 6 finale on May 17.

Fans of the Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton-led series took to Twitter following news of the show being pulled off the schedule, expressing their fear this might mean the end of the show.

Why we have to wait so long? You have one good series and you kill it come one @NBCBlindspot @nbc #blindspot — stekia pantou (@stekiapantou) April 26, 2019

“Why is it a longer wait now? We need [Blindspot]!” One fan wrote Friday.

“Don’t you dare cancel [Blindspot] [NBC] you’ve got to give more than a week for ratings to count,” Another fan wrote, adding the hashtag [Renew Blindspot].

“[Blindspot] pulled from May sweeps? Only a few episodes of the season left. Come on, [NBC]!” Another fan complained.

TVLine first reported the NBC schedule changed, also revealing the show will return with new episodes May 24.

Blindspot will then air a two-hour season finale on May 31, outside of the coveted advertiser period known as May Sweeps, when broadcast networks typically air their season finales.

Series creator Martin Gero confirmed the news on Twitter Friday, promising fans he would update them on the status of a potential Season 5 renewal as soon as he could.

“Pals! We’re taking a slightly longer break than expected. [Blindspot] returns May 24th at 8/7c on @nbc!” The writer tweeted. “Hope to have news about Season 5 soon!”

@NBCBlindspot #Blindspot WTH! Why are you taking off blindspot for May sweeps? I hope you’re not taking this show off permanently!! — Terry A (@terryann5555) April 26, 2019

“Wait. What??? A month without new [Blindspot]! I CAN’T DO IT!!! [NBC] needs to [Renew Blindspot] NOW!!! [Blindspot] is easily the BEST show on TV!!!” Another fan wrote, lamenting the possible cancellation of the series.

“If [NBC] doesn’t want to [Renew Blindspot], choose some other place to do the show, maybe with a 13 episodes. You know how [Blindspot] has a large audience around the globe. We are crossing our fingers. Good luck,boss,” another user wrote, responding to Gero’s message and hoping the show gets saved by another outlet if it is axed.

Blindspot has averaged a 0.8 in the 18-49 demo in Season 4. The show began as a sleeper hit for the network with impressive premiere numbers that began to dwindle almost immediately. Despite that the show still holds a strong cult following staying on top of the show.

The show will return with new episodes Friday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.