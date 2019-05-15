‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 Trailer Reveals Miley Cyrus With a New, Futuristic Purple Hairdo

Back in December, it was reported that Miley Cyrus would be a part of the upcoming season of Netflix‘s Black Mirror, and the newly released Season 5 trailer for the show features the singer front and center.

The season will tell three stories, one of which will star Cyrus as a performer. She’s first shown in the trailer sitting at a piano, her hair blonde, as someone is overheard telling her, “You’ve got 20,000 fans out there. Knock ’em dead.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The next shot cuts to Cyrus performing in a purple bob wig as dancers stand behind her and drape their hands over her body.

Cyrus filmed her episode in South Africa, and was in the country when the Woolsey fire burned down the Malibu, California home she shared with husband Liam Hemsworth.

“Losing my home, losing that peace, was very unsettling. I didn’t go back,” Cyrus told Vanity Fair. “I felt like my roots got ripped from under me. I was working on Black Mirror in South Africa. The day I heard we lost our home, my scene was set at my house in Malibu. My character was having a panic attack, so needless to say the inspiration was there. Anne Sewitzky, the director, and I became very close, since going through all of this so far from home, she was really the only mother figure I had.”

“Experiencing that together and in the realness of it all, we created something I think is magical. It’s hard for me to be proud of my work, I rarely walk away satisfied but I’m very proud of what we made. It really tells my story in some dark and funny way, as that show does, and as life is.”

The 26-year-old first teased her involvement in the show in a December interview with Howard Stern.

“I’m really actually excited for everyone to watch the ‘headshaking project’ we said yes to,” she said after shaking her head “yes” when Stern asked if she would appear on the show. “The minute I say I never want to do something again, all of a sudden, there I am.”

“I hate everything, but it was the first time I’ve left somewhere feeling really proud of my work…but you know if I like it that might mean it’s horrible,” she said, adding, “There’s a lot of dimension to it.”

“Actually it was while the devastation of Malibu was happening, and it was a really weird learning experience for me, because I was so far from home and the show is already really dark, and it’s already kind of eerie when you’re there the whole time,” she explained. “But I learned a lot about myself and I think I was able to kind of use that and put that into it.”

Season 5 of Black Mirror arrives on Netflix on June 5. The season will also star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Anthony Mackie and more.

Photo Credit: Netflix