'Billy the Kid': Billy Receives Some Discouraging News (Exclusive Clip)

Season 2 of Billy the Kid is currently airing on MGM+, and the upcoming episode could be one to remember. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the fourth episode, and it shows Billy (Tom Blyth) receiving some bad news from Alex (Luke Camilleri). Alex said the Regulators have all been charged with the murder of Baker and Morton and will be arrested on-site. He added that he has been summoned to the district court to face charges of false accounting and embezzling state funds.

"The Regulators have been on the defensive since the start of war, but Billy draws up a plan which could bring the war to an end," the synopsis of Season 2 Episode 4 states. "A bold and extraordinary shoot-out marks the beginning of the campaign and sets the scene for a new spate of killings."

Billy the Kid takes a look at the life of the title character who was an American outlaw and gunfighter of the Old West. In the second season of the series, "Billy and his allies square off against his oldest friend Jesse Evans and the corrupt powers of the Santa Fe Ring. When shots are fired, the conflict erupts into the bloody Lincoln County War. Amidst the fighting, Billy will struggle to hang onto his soul—and to the love of his life."

In an interview with the New York Post last year, Blyth talked about what he has learned from playing Billy the Kid in the show. "So much of who we think he is is based on him being an outlaw and a killer," Blyth said. "But in the script, he's a fully-formed human being who plays music and is a flirt and a charismatic person. I was like, 'I thought he was this rugged outlaw?' But, you dig deeper into history, and all the accounts of him describe him as a multitude of things, as well as being a killer, eventually. But he started out as a young boy who was raised by a good woman with incredible values, at a time when it was hard to be morally sound, because most people were just fighting for their survival."

Billy the Kid allegedly killed 21 men before he was shot and killed at the age of 21 in 1881. The fourth episode of Billy the Kid season 2 will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MGM+. The second part of Season 2 will premiere in 2024.