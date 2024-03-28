'Billions' Spinoff Reportedly Starts Filming Soon

Showtime's Billions may be over, but a new spinoff is reportedly getting ready to film. It was announced in February 2023 that Showtime was planning at least four spinoffs of its successful drama, which came to an end last October. TheCinemaholic now reports that one of those spinoffs, Billions: London, will allegedly start filming in London this August. Original creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien are overseeing the development of the new spinoff.

The original series, which ran for seven seasons, followed a U.S. Attorney who goes after a hedge fund manager and philanthropist who has much wealth and power in the world of high finance. Billions starred an ensemble cast that included Paul Giamatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Jeffrey DeMunn, Kelly AuCoin, Daniel Breaker, and Sakina Jaffrey. Along with Koppelman and Levien, Andrew Ross Sorkin also created the series.

Given the title, Billions: London will be set in the UK finance world. As of now, details have yet to be released on a cast or overall plotline. If filming does start later this summer, more information on Billions: London should be announced in the coming months, but nothing is confirmed. At the very least, more Billions shows are coming, and whether there's details or not, it's surely exciting to see how this world will continue to expand.

After it was announced that Billions was ending at Showtime, plenty of fans took to social media to give their thoughts. While some were ready for the show to end, others were still pretty upset. Luckily, with four new shows set in the world of Billions in the works, fans won't be without the series for very long. Details on the other series, including those under the working titles of Millions and Trillions, are still being kept under wraps. Since Billions: London is kicking off soon, it also shouldn't be long until those series begin production as well.

In the meantime, fans are just going to have to be patient. There's no telling when more news will be announced and when filming will actually start for Billions: London and the others, but they are definitely coming. All seven seasons of Billions are streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime, which should keep people occupied for the time being, and they can continue to rewatch until the new shows are here, which might be a while.