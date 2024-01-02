Sleepwalking Woman Wakes up and Finds a Dead Body in Her House — Details Revealed for 'The Woman in the Wall'

Paramount+ with Showtime is hosting the premiere of an acclaimed British miniseries this month called The Woman in the Wall. The series starts with a sleepwalking woman awakening to find a dead body in her house, and grappling with the horrifying implications. You can watch the mystery unfold starting on Jan. 21, 2024.

The Woman in the Wall premiered on the BBC in the U.K. back in August and became an instant critical success. Created by Joe Murtagh, it is a six-part miniseries starring Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormack. It will also help kick off the rebrand of the Showtime cable channel, which will now be called Paramount+ with Showtime to indicate its close ties to the streaming service. For cable users or streaming subscribers, The Woman in the Wall will be available either way.

Wilson plays Lorna, a woman living in a small fictional town called Kilkinure in Ireland. She awakens one morning to find the corpse of a woman in her house and is forced to wonder if she committed murder while sleepwalking. While investigating, she looks back on the life that led her to this point, including her incarceration at a convent as a teenager. She also has a daughter who she was forced to give up at birth, and is now looking to reconnect with.

Meanwhile, McCormack plays Detective Colman Akande, who is investigating another murder even before Lorna discovers the body in her house. He has secrets of his own that he is reluctant to confront, but Lorna is the catalyst that makes him look into his own past. Other stars include Simon Delaney, Philippa Dunn, Mark Huberman, Hilda Fay, Frances Tomelty and Dermot Crowley.

Showtime is in a transitional time right now – a few months ago, Paramount announced that the streaming app Showtime Anytime would be shutting down, and that Showtime would instead be available to cord-cutters with the higher tier subscriptions to Paramount+. Last month, Paramount announced that the cable channel is getting a rebrand as well. It will now be called Paramount+ with Showtime, and will carry some Paramount+ content on the linear network.

"The move aligns the brand with the Paramount+ With Showtime plan, a cornerstone integration for the streaming service, making this the first of its kind multiplatform brand that integrates streaming and linear content," a spokesperson for the company told Variety. The Woman in the Wall premieres on Jan. 21 on Paramount+ with Showtime – both the cable channel and the streaming service.